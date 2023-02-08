The Wisconsin Inspire Juvenile Synchronized Skating team will be sharpening their blades along with their talents in preparation for the 2023 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships that take place in March in Peoria, Illinois.

“I’m so happy we have this opportunity again,” teammate Clairees Stephens, a 14-year-old from Beaver Dam High School, said. “The coaches did so much for us.”

The team’s coaches are Emily Dehmer, Bailey Jensen, and Briana Promer.

“They are very disciplined,” Jensen said. “Our skaters and our team in general, they have really come together and worked so hard and overcome a lot of obstacles. I am so proud of each and every one of these skaters and making it this far.”

The Wisconsin Inspire Juvenile Synchronized Skating team placed fifth at the Midwestern & Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships in Rockford, Illinois, on Jan. 28, Wisconsin Inspire’s Team Coordinator Alyssa Stephens said. The team includes athletes from across southern Wisconsin and holds practices in Madison, Milwaukee, and Beaver Dam.

“Synchronized skating is a team sport that combines free skate and ice dance elements,” Alyssa Stephens said. “It requires strict timing and precision because the athletes perform complex moves just inches apart from each other. Skaters spend several hours per week, both on and off the ice, perfecting their performance. Only about a dozen teams at each skill level earn the opportunity to compete at Synchronized Skating Championships.”

The skaters practice two to three days a week for about three to four hours, teammate Claire Jesberger said, a 13-year-old from Eastside Lutheran School in Madison.

The teammates learn a lot along the way.

“I have learned team etiquette and respect for other teams that we skate with,” Clairees Stephens said.

The Synchronized Skating Championships are held March 1-4, 2023 with the Wisconsin Inspire Team scheduled to compete on March 4, 2023. The team is also scheduled to compete in the 28th Annual Swan Synchro Skate, held at the Beaver Dam Family Center Ice Arena, on Feb. 18, 2023.

Teammate Daelyn Jensen said the team is raising money for nationals and has a Go Fund Me page. In addition, there will be an Eat and Support Juv’s National Expenses at Beaver Dam’s Benvenuto’s on Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Those in attendance should mention WI Inspire for 20% of the sale to be donated to the team.

The team will also have a skating exhibit and team send-off for the juvenile team beginning at 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 16. There will be a bake sale, chuck a duck and a 50/50 raffle as fundraiser activities.

On Sunday, Feb. 26 at Madison Ice Arena, a skating exhibition and Team send-off for the Juvenile team takes place at 4:15 pm. There will be a bake sale, chuck a duck, and a 50/50 raffle to help fund-raise for Inspire.