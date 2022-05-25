Area schools offer advice, increase security in response to Texas school shooting

Beaver Dam residents may see additional police presence around the schools as the Beaver Dam Unified School District works at ending the school year safely following the massacre at a Texas elementary school Tuesday.

“We have reviewed applicable safety protocols and been in contact with the BDPD regarding added presence as we close out the year,” Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said.

Throughout the years, Beaver Dam schools have increased safety in the buildings to include requiring identification from visitors, secure entrances in the buildings and increasing the number of school liaison officers.

“Many of our officers have children right here in our own district,” Beaver Dam Police Department Detective Dan Kuhnz said on the police department’s Facebook page. “We have an interest in seeing that our schools are as safe as they can possibly be. Fortunately, we have an excellent relationship with the Beaver Dam Unified School District and our department works daily with the schools to identify and address any known security issue.”

There are three school liaison officers that work in the schools and are assigned to investigate security threats inside the schools, Kuhnz said.

“Furthermore, every member on our department undergoes rigorous active-shooter response training,” Kuhnz said. “We have resources that can be at any district facility in minutes, if not seconds. Our number one priority is to make sure our kids are as safe as they can possibly be. We are committed to working with the district to address any security threat and verify that all current safety measures that are in place are being adhered to.”

Waupun Superintendent Steven Hill said the district did not request an increase in police presence but were making sure the school resource officer was visible in the buildings.

Hill did send a letter out to families on Wednesday with remarks about the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“We share in the heartbreak we feel for the families who have lost a loved one due to this and other senseless acts of violence, Hill said. “We support all groups coming together to end this horrific, senseless violence against our children.”

The letter states that children will process the news in different ways, and counselors are available at each school to assist the students who may need extra support.

Hill offered advice to parents including:

• If your child is not focused on the tragedy, do not dwell on it. Try to avoid having detailed adult conversations regarding the tragedy in front of children. However, be available to answer questions to the best of your ability. Young children may not be able to express themselves verbally. Please pay attention to changes in their behavior or social interactions.

• Limit exposure to media coverage. Images of a disaster or crisis can become overwhelming, especially if watched repetitively. Young children, in particular, may not be able to distinguish between images on television and their reality. Older children may choose to watch the news — be available to discuss what they see and to help put it into perspective.

• Maintain normal family routines as much as possible. Family activities, classes, and friends can help children feel more secure.

• Be aware of your own needs. Don’t ignore your feelings of anxiety, grief, and anger. Talking to friends, family members, faith leaders, and mental health counselors can help. Let your children know you are sad. You will be better able to support them if you can productively express your own emotions.

Many schools in the area are ending the school year this week including Beaver Dam and Waupun. Columbus, Horicon and Mayville schools have all ended their school years.

Fall River School has another week until the end of the school year. Fall River Superintendent Dennis Birr said that the district is keeping up with their current safety procedures.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

