Arlo’s Deals open on city’s east side: Liquidation shop offers big discounts

The same family that first brought the Chicago dog to Beaver Dam (at Windy City restaurant on Madison Street, now closed), is now bringing overstock and clearance offerings to a new store to the city’s east side.

Arlo’s Amazing Deals sells big box inventory at discounted prices in the old Hallmark store at 820 Park Ave., Suite C.

Jamie Bislew operates the enterprise with husband Larry, her parents Mike and Sharon Conlon, her brother James Conlon and his wife Lindsey Benter. Family help keeps overhead low, with members working together to achieve success.

The logo for the shop shows the back end of a dog, its tail wagging, with dirt flying out of a hole in the ground.

“Arlo is my dog,” Jamie said. “Arlo likes to dig in the yard and dig under the fence. He gave us our slogan: ‘Diggin’ for Deals.’”

The family bought a pallet of merchandise in May and resold it on the internet. They later decided to pursue a storefront and contacted friend Dave Keller of Keller Real Estate in Madison. The store opened Oct. 15.

“We used the money we made selling portable grills to buy another pallet and it grew from there,” said Bislew. “Now we’re on our 40th pallet.”

She added, “We try to be fair and reasonable with our prices. It may sound corny but we’re trying to help people out. Inflation is really hurting people. If they can come here and get something for half what the big box stores are charging, why not?”

All merchandise is new, although an occasional return or faulty item is discovered. Used or imperfect items are offered at heavy discounts on “Tune Up Tuesday” on the first Tuesday of the month.

“People can come in and for $20 or less get any of the used or broken products,” Jamie said. “We’ve sold things like a recliner, or a canopy, or an 11-foot gazebo.”

Those items are not part of the store’s regular inventory, however. Almost every item in the front shop area is carefully inspected for quality and completeness.

“If it’s new in the box, then we can be reasonably sure it’s all there and in good condition,” Jamie said. “Other times we build our products, because you never know if it’s going to be missing a screw or something like that.”

Although the family does not have much retail background, all of them have much experience in business. Jamie is an accountant and keeps a close watch on the finances. Larry is a business manager. The rest of the family contributes their knowledge as well.

Pallets of items are either bought at a set price from brokers, or are purchased through auction.

“We really have no idea what we’re going to get,” said Jamie. “Sometimes we have a general idea of what’s on the pallet, but that’s unusual. We can get anything and everything from home goods to home remodeling stuff, from toys to diapers. We go through it and pick and choose what we will offer at the store and what we will sell online.”

She added, “Sometimes we get some pretty unusual things. It’s a treasure hunt. You never know what you’re going to find here.”

Customers have been pleased with the merchandise, and the prices.

“We look things up online and mark them down substantially from what they would normally sell for,” said Jamie. “Our goal is to sell most items at 50 to 60% of the normal retail cost.”

There is plenty of room to grow. At present 1,500 square feet is used as store space, with a total of 5,100 square feet available.

“Hopefully we’ll expand into 3,000 square feet, and eventually the whole store,” Jamie said. “We’ll work hard to make that happen.”

Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. The store is closed Mondays.

For more information email store@arlosdeals.com, visit Facebook, visit the website at arlosdeals.com or call (920) 245-1863.