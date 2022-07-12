ARPA funding: Third party sought to administer reporting system

JUNEAU – Utilizing federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds involves much more than cashing a check.

In order to meet the demands of federal reporting, Dodge County is considering hiring a third party administrator to help with the task, utilizing its portal and consulting on various aspects of meeting federal ARPA funding requirements, including reporting on the progress of projects now and in the future.

The Dodge County Executive Committee met Monday afternoon to discuss that possibility, and to debate whether such a service is needed to meet the requirements for fund use as proscribed by federal law.

The full County Board previously approved the use of nearly $5 million of the $17.6 million allocated to Dodge County from the American Rescue Plan Act funding. In total, area agencies, county departments and municipalities submitted nearly $72 million in requests, ranging from infrastructure needs to child care initiatives to broadband expansion.

Among the requests previously approved are:

The recondition and repair of County Highway Q between Highway 19 and Highway K, $1.98 million; the recondition and repaving of County Highway J between Highway 26 and Highway M, $700,000; the installation of 3 miles of fiber optic cable from Juneau to the St. Helena Tower, $360,000; the building of two pavilion and picnic shelters at the Dodge County Fairgrounds, $60,000.

Also: The purchase of a property by Dodge County Men’s Shelter to provide temporary housing for homeless men, $175,000; the replacement of Astico and Ledge parks vault toilets, $372,000; the Highway S project at a cost of $490,000; a $200,000 allocation to the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation for its Childcare Works Project.

Reporting to the federal government and keeping track of those many projects is beyond the scope of current county staff, especially for the Finance Department, which has been without a director for months. While the search to fill that position continues, the challenges of budget formation and regular duties are taking up all the time that department has.

On Monday CLA (Clifton Larson Allen) of Massachusetts presented a plan to use its portal and expertise to track projects with Shawn McGoldrick and Tom Maurer discussing the plan.

“There are two words we use over and over,” said McGoldrick, appearing remotely, “Customizability and flexibility.”

The portal – a place for gathering and storing information needed to report to the federal government – can also help screen proposals for the next round of awards in 2023. System design began a year ago and went live last October.

“Projects are approved, documented and supported so you can update them on a quarterly basis,” said McGoldrick. “The system avoids lots of trouble with follow-up and administering (reporting) progress. The Feds want this information. They need this information. Our system tracks this information because it’s what the government wants across the nation."

Supervisor Donna Maly summarized, “It’s a relatively simple system. There are lots of parts to it but it seems really easy to use.”

The cost is a one-time fee of $5,000 and an annual fee of $30,500. There are additional fees for consultation.

“It’s a very valuable tool to have, said Finance Department Interim Director Eileen Lifke. “We just want to make sure that all the i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed, and they have the expertise to ensure that will happen.”

“CLA services are all-inclusive,” said Interim County Administrator Jon Hochkammer. “They were not the cheapest, but they’re the best way for Dodge County to get the support we need to do this. Things are really stretched with our staff as they are now. Whether it’s through ARPA funds or through using your own staff, one way or another you’re going to have to pay for this.”

"I suggest we revisit this at our next meeting,” said Supervisor Kira Sheahan-Malloy. "I do believe, however, that we need a third party administrator."

Supervisors Lisa Derr and Rob Boelk suggested that the committee wait until the new administrator, Cameron Clapper of Whitewater, begins his duties. Clapper will begin work in Dodge County on Aug. 21.

A consensus was reached to consider the matter further at future meetings.

Supervisor Andrew Johnson, who chaired the ARPA Ad Hoc Committee, suggested that the ARPA Committee re-form next year when another $8 million in funding will become available. He suggested that the county utilize those funds internally, given the county’s urgent needs and the challenge of reviewing 76 requests for funding.

“That was really, really hard work evaluating that many proposals, and a lot of them will come back for reconsideration,” said Johnson. "Given our own urgent needs I think that might be something to consider.”

Executive Committee, and ad hoc committee members present, suggested that might be a decision for the committee as it re-forms next year.