ARPA funds approved by county: Challenges fail to halt non-highway requests

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Board passed Tuesday night the first round of requests for spending federal pandemic stimulus dollars, despite some opposition.

The board approved the use of $3.65 million in federal funds for six projects, representing about about one-fifth of the $17.6 million allocated to Dodge County from the American Rescue Plan Act. In total, area agencies, county departments and municipalities submitted nearly $72 million in requests, ranging from infrastructure needs to child care initiatives to broadband expansion.

The requests approved Tuesday include the following: The recondition and repair of County Highway Q between Highway 19 and Highway K, $1.98 million; the recondition and repaving of County Highway J between Highway 26 and Highway M, $700,000; installation of 3 miles of fiber optic cable from Juneau to the St. Helena Tower, $360,000; the building of two pavilion and picnic shelters at the Dodge County Fairgrounds, $60,000; the purchase of a property by Dodge County Men’s Shelter to provide temporary housing for homeless men, $175,000; and replacements of Astico and Ledge parks vault toilets, $372,000.

An ad hoc committee developed a scoring matrix to help evaluate the 76 projects requesting ARPA money. The committee was open to all County Board members (32 with one seat vacant) who wished to be involved, and a total of 12 participated.

“The committee did a great job on scoring all of the projects,” said Corporation Counsel Kim Nass. “They dedicated two and a half hours plus at each meeting to getting through the scoring. A master spreadsheet was created. The next step in the process, it’s up to the committee to decide, knowing that the scores are just one variable. They must determine which projects are going to be funded, what is the priority and how much to fund each project.”

The first two requests were approved unanimously, largely due to the pressing need for highway repairs. Several attempts to borrow $9 million solely for that purpose were thwarted earlier this year as several board members were able to block them. A three-fourths vote of the elected body of 33 members would have been required to approve any borrowing package. As a result of minority opposition, and absences from the meetings, the proposals failed to get the number of votes required.

The Highway Department was successful last year in using $9 million to repair or replace 33 miles of roads. Planners had hoped to do the same this year given low interest rates. Finance Committee members also cited an urgent need to catch up with long-delayed projects, and hope to once again reach a 25-year replacement cycle for all county roads.

The Highway Q and Highway J projects were chosen for ARPA submission because they have been engineered and are ready for completion this year.

A rumored move to request that all ARPA funds be used for road construction failed to materialize, although Sup. Dan Siegmann suggested it would be a good idea.

Sup. Dave Guckenberger suggested that the fiber optic cable request be tabled for a month until more concrete numbers can be obtained. Information Technology Director Justin Reynolds indicated that $360,000 is a concrete number, and the only way to get the actual cost is to put the project out for bids. That, however, cannot be done until it is approved by the County Board.

Guckenberger’s motion to table was defeated 24-7.

Similar debates followed for the men’s shelter in Beaver Dam, vault toilets for Ledge Park and an allocation to the Dodge County Fair Association for pavilions and picnic shelters. All were approved with two to four no votes.

Siegmann suggested that the bidding process needs to be revised, given that only two bids were received to replace a jail "chiller" (air conditioner unit) at a cost of $1 million.

“I contacted a contractor and he said he would have wanted to submit a bid but that he didn’t know about it,” said Siegmann.

He added that another bidder had missed a site inspection and was denied another opportunity to view the faulty component.

Siegmann was warned that contacting a contractor to solicit bids is not legal, and that he could get into trouble for doing so. The jail air conditioner contract was awarded, along with approval for the purchase of network switches for the information technology department.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.