Art show to share ‘Beautiful Expressions:' Dementia the thread for upcoming art show

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) will be holding an art show featuring the works of those with dementia.

“Beautiful Expressions" will be held Oct. 8 through Nov. 6 at the Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam.

Works are currently being collected by ADRC Dementia Care Specialist Rob Griesel as part of ongoing efforts to engage the minds and muses of those with dementia. Many sessions and workshops have been held throughout the county over the past two years.

“We wanted to organize a show like this for the past couple of years but COVID intervened,” said Griesel. “Now I’m really excited about being able to provide this opportunity and to be able to showcase such wonderful artwork.”

Some of the workshops were either hosted or supported by Dodge County through its ongoing “Memories in the Making” programs, “Memory Cafes,” “SPARK” programs, virtual arts programs at home (via ZOOM) and other opportunities.

Some of the themes involved include fairy tales, nature, flowers, memories and more.

The goal of such activities is simple.

“We work to keep the mind engaged by doing a variety of activities, and that includes socializing, art, motion and a whole range of offerings,” said Griesel. “It’s all about keeping the brain healthy.”

A team of facilitators help with the programs, often leading presentations or working with the individuals involved. Griesel helps coordinate it all and often assists during those events.

Thus far, about 13 or 14 artists are participating and others are welcome to join. Works may also have been completed at home with no connection to county programs. Many more entries are expected over the coming week. The only requirement is that participants must have had or are currently experiencing cognitive decline, mild cognitive impairment (MCI), Alzheimer’s of other dementias. The deadline to submit artwork is July 31. Two pieces are allowed per entry.

All mediums are welcome. Possible materials include fabric, paint, photography, ceramics, paper, poetry, music or other art forms.

Griesel is grateful to the DCCA for including the show in its gallery offerings.

“They allowed us to be one of their 12 shows this year, and we’re hoping it will become an annual event,” Griesel said. “We’re really excited to have this opportunity.”

An artists’ reception is being planned, although that date has not been set. The show will also be on display at locations around Dodge County, although that schedule has yet to be set.

Admission is free. Normal operating hours are Thursday and Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. For more information phone (920) 341-6278, visit info@dodgecountyarts.org or follow the DCCA on Facebook.