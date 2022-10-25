Art studio opens in Waupun: Native daughter returns to provide creative outlet

WAUPUN — There’s a new place to get creative in the City of Sculpture.

Imagine That! Art Studio opened recently at 409 E. Main St. in the heart of downtown.

Jeni Maly is the owner and inspiration of the shop which provides a wide range of activities for those who want to follow their artistic muses wherever that may take them.

The voyage has been an adventure for Maly, who never imagined that she would end up where she was as a child.

“I have been teaching art for 18 years,” said Maly. “I’m still a full-time art teacher at Rock River Intermediate School and SAGES Charter School. I’ve taught kindergarten through 12th grade in urban and rural settings. Waupun is my hometown, so I’ve swung all the way back to where I started. Now that I have a son I’m happy to be back. Home is home.”

A friend suggested opening a studio, which brushed a long-dreamed ambition. She connected with the Women in Business Information Circle (WIBIC) to learn more about the business side of her dream and the idea moved forward. A detailed five-year business plan was written, and is the model for the current enterprise.

“It was through them that I realized maybe I might be an entrepreneur,” Maly said. “I didn’t think that I was, but maybe I am. Now I think this is where I ought to be.”

She also has a master’s degree in art therapy and is the Adaptive Art Representative for the State of Wisconsin.

In the space that once housed a screen printing business, Maly has big ambitions.

“This is a space to get started,” Maly said. “Eventually we’re going to have art classes, art workshops, art camps, pushing toward mental health and art and adaptive art (for people with disabilities).”

The front portion of the building is a gallery space where local artists can show and sell their works. Farther back is a pottery painting/classroom area. In the far back area areas are a “splatter studio,” pottery wheel and kiln. There are also areas for painting or other creative projects.

“We’ll have ‘sip and paint’ events (with wine) on Saturday nights. Classes where local experts, retired teachers and people with other skills will share their skills to those who are interested,” she said.

Finding the studio was a matter of serendipity, with Maly having to act quickly or miss her chance.

“Waupun City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve has known me since I was a kid and has been helping me out,” Maly said. “There wasn’t much space available, but she told me to move quickly with this place. When I first saw it I knew it was just right. We signed a lease the next day.”

Three months of renovation followed with new flooring, new lighting, paint, brightened woodwork and much more.

“It looks completely different,” Maly said. “I dedicated a lot of time to this, with thanks to a city grant and other resources.”

Signage was completed by the Waupun High School Warrior Innovation Center. Local contractors were hired to complete renovation projects.

“I wanted to use local people because that’s important to me – keeping my friends busy,” Maly said. “The buzz is going around town, which is very exciting.”

As one might expect, supply chain challenges were substantial. A sink was on back order for four months. Maly is still waiting for a shipment of clay. A used kiln was purchased instead of waiting 12 to 18 months to receive a new one.

A grand opening will be held sometime in November. Current open studio hours (to work on a variety of projects available at the studio) are Thursday and Friday from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

A variety of specialty classes will be held in off-hours. Exhibits in the gallery space will change every eight weeks.

For those who might doubt their talents, Maly has a piece of advice.

“Everybody’s an artist,” she said. “That’s out motto. Some people say, ‘No I can’t’ and I say, ‘You can try.’ Everyone is an artist. My idea of Imagine That! is a place where everyone is welcome. It’s not based on your abilities or skills. Artists are makers of things, so if you are a maker of things that means you’re an artist. Anyone can make something. If it’s a mess it’s abstract art.”

She added, “The City of Sculpture needs to be a community of makers and artists. I am here to make it happen.”

For more information, visit imaginethatartstudiowaupun.com or call (920) 937-0470.