Artist returns to Beaver Dam to bring unique mural to downtown studio

A Beaver Dam High School alum has returned to town and is working with a downtown studio to create a lasting clay mural that will be later placed on the outside of the building.

Jeremiah Jacobs is a Class of 2002 graduate and had art teacher Kris Schumacher-Rasmussen. Jacobs said Schumacher-Rasmussen’s ceramics class opened him up to his life goals.

“She exposed to me the idea that people did this professionally,” Jacobs said. “Before this I thought everyone had careers like welder or carpenter.”

Jacobs attended the School of The Art Institute of Chicago. He said he has also apprenticed under Joel Huntley, from Columbus, along with other potteries in the U.S. In 2011, he was named a resident artist at the Craftsman House Gallery in St. Petersburg, Florida, and later worked as a house gaffer, the chief electrician in a motion-picture or television production unit,at the Morean Glass Studio & Hot Shop.

Schumacher-Rasmussen is the owner of Art on the Town Wisconsin: The Studio in downtown Beaver Dam. Schumacher-Rasmussen said that she had fond memories of having Jacobs as a student.

“He lived on the pottery wheel in the ceramics room,” Schumacher-Rasmussen recalled.

The two reconnected over Facebook and started talking about the project a while back for Jacobs to work on when he returned to the area to visit family.

The community is welcome to participate in the clay mural project, Schumacher-Rasmussen said, adding that it is also an opportunity for the community to see the caliber of artists created by Beaver Dam schools.

Jacobs began the community clay event last week. Community members are invited in to the studio when it is open to work on the project. It will eventually be hung on the back of the studio building, Schumacher – Rasmussen said.

Jacobs said after the piece is completed it will be glazed and take at least a month to dry. In the end it will be hung up in pieces on the back of the building.

“We are trying to do a unique and different approach,” Schumacher-Rasmussen said. “Beaver Dam has lots of fantastic murals, but we wanted to do one using another approach.”

Jacobs said he appreciated all the recent arts that have been added to Beaver Dam.

“It’s such a good time for the town,” Jacobs said. “It is great that the city is moving in this direction.”

Jacobs will also be teaching the "Raku Experience" on Saturday, July 2. Raku is a Japanese style of pottery originating in the 1580s. The practice is characterized by the removal of a clay object from the kiln at the height of the firing and causing it to cool very rapidly to reveal unique and beautiful colors.

Those who attend the event that day will be able to choose a pot that will be glazed before the process begins to create the Raku fired clay. Prices vary between $25 and $75, but those doing the art work can take the items home.

To find out more visit: artonthetownwi.com

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

