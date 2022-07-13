'As You Like It' coming to the Beaver Dam stage this weekend

Seventeen middle school students took on a challenge this summer to bring Shakespeare to the stage in Beaver Dam.

Four performances of the play “As You Like It” will be presented July 14-16 at the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave.

“The community is so used to seeing a musical from this age group, but we wanted to show we can do other things,” said Producer Amy Friedl. “Some of the kids have said they’re so glad it wasn’t a musical because singing isn’t their thing and this play helped them learn to focus on acting.”

The play is being directed by Enda Braedon, who has worked as an actor, director and movement coach at Shakespeare festivals and professional theatres throughout the United States and Europe.

“As You Like It” explores the themes of love, injustice and forgiveness. The romantic comedy follows Rosalind and her cousin Celia as they encounter notable characters in the Forest of Arden. The work dates to the early 1600s.

Friedl explained that Braedon took the play and cut it down to key plot points, adapting it a bit to make modern connections which will help audiences and kids better understand it.

William Shakespeare’s works were the pop culture of his day. They are full of colorful language, with complex plots, dramatic twists and funny dialogue.

“Enda has done an amazing job getting them to buy into the plot and the characters – it’s not about the words, they’ve got to tell the story,” said Friedl.

The BDACT Tell-A-Tale production opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14. Two more 7 p.m. performances are set for Friday and Saturday. A Saturday matinee will start at 2 p.m. The production is being supported by DriversEdVantage in Beaver Dam.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youth and can be purchased online at bdact.org or at the door.