Asleep at the Wheel to perform in Beaver Dam, former local bandmate to join in

A Grammy Award winning act will have the audience on its feet at the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center this spring.

Asleep at the Wheel is coming to town on a tour that marks the 50th anniversary of the band — a national tour that was delayed because of the pandemic.

And for the one-night only concert at BDACT, local musician Mark Malak, aka Eddie Rivers, will rejoin the country/western swing band for the May 9 show.

The Beaver Dam native is the longest-playing steel guitarist for the group and has been referred to as “The Man of Steel” by Ray Benson, the deep-voiced singer and songwriter who has been at the helm of Asleep at the Wheel since its beginning.

A 1972 graduate of Beaver Dam High School, Malak adopted the stage name of Eddie Rivers. The self-taught saxophonist and steel guitarist raised his family in town before relocating to Texas to join Asleep at the Wheel. He retired in 2019 and returned to the area. Malak was named the Beaver Dam Unified School District 2020 Wall of Fame outstanding alumnus.

Asleep at the Wheel will perform at BDACT, 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam, on Monday, May 9, at 7:30 p.m. BDACT Managing Director David Smith said ticket sales for the concert have been brisk so far and he expects it will be a sell-out.

During the past half-century, the band has released more than 25 albums, with its latest being a double-platter anniversary celebration titled “Half a Hundred Years.” Having earned a reputation as a cornerstone of American roots music, the group’s latest offering features tunes with friends and legends like Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris, Lyle Lovett, Lee Ann Womack and George Strait.

Roger Noll, friend and former Beaver Dam classmate of Malak, sings his praises. He noted that Malak didn’t join the group until after the age of 50 and that he performed 200 nights on the road for 15 years.

“He’s toured nationally, internationally, been on Broadway and performed for two presidents (Barack Obama and George W. Bush),” Noll said.

Noll said when he noticed Asleep at the Wheel was going to be touring the Midwest, he asked Malak whether they ever might consider playing in Beaver Dam.

Malak asked them and the answer was ‘Yes.’ Noll was put in contact with the group and they arranged a date that would work with their current tour schedule.

“We’re really excited to have them here, they’re a hugely popular group,” Noll said. “To be able to see him (Malak) with the group that made him famous is great. He’s really over the moon about playing in his hometown with them.”

The Asleep at the Wheel concert is being sponsored locally by Water Technology Inc., Neuman Pools, and Duane and Kathleen Foulkes Foundation.

Tickets, all reserved seating, are $55 and available at https://bit.ly/3qcN10K or bdact.org.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

