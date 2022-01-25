Assembly passes bill increasing pay for correctional officers

MADISON – Legislation that would increase the pay of correctional officers in Wisconsin, authored by Representative Mark Born (R – Beaver Dam), passed the State Assembly today.

Assembly Bill 828 would provide a $5 per hour pay bump for all correctional officers working in prisons in the state.

“Economy-wide, employers throughout the country are suffering from the lack of workers—a challenge that has been exacerbated by the pandemic,” Rep. Born said. “Our adult correctional facilities are not immune from these challenges and face increasingly severe staffing shortages.”

Nine of Wisconsin’s prisons are operating with more than 25% vacancies, with even larger shortages at maximum security facilities. Waupun Correctional Institution and Columbia Correctional Institution, both maximum security facilities, have vacancy rates of 48% and 46% respectively. Employees of correctional facilities report mandatory overtime, often including traveling long distances or working 16 hour days for multiple consecutive days to cover the gaps in staffing.