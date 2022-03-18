'Baby Theresa' case could lead to change in penalty for concealing the death of a child

Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg is advocating for a change in state law to increase the penalty of the charge faced by Karin Luttinen, a Milwaukee woman identified as the biological mother of "Baby Theresa" who was formally charged Friday for concealing the death of the infant in 2009.

“The charge in this case is concealing the death of a child, specifically the issue of a woman,” Klomberg said at a press conference Friday. “The issue of the woman is a legal term that includes a child not born alive.”

If convicted, that charge carries a possible prison sentence of up to 1½ years followed by up to 2 years of an extended supervision.

“If sufficient evidence existed that the child was born alive, a charge of hiding a corpse would be available,” Klomberg said about the case. “Based on the final review of the evidence that charge is not available.”

Klomberg reached out to state Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and state Sen. John Jagler, R-Watertown, about the possibility of changing the penalty and they agreed to introduce a law.

“That is why we are introducing legislation that will bring the consequence for this crime in line with the seriousness of it,” the lawmakers said in a joint press release. “The bill we are introducing will increase the penalty for concealing or not reporting the death of a child to a Class F Felony, which is the same penalty as hiding a corpse.”

A Class F Felony carries a potential prison sentence of up to 7½ years followed by up to 5 years of an extended supervision.

“I hope this legislation can be passed and become a law in Wisconsin,” Klomberg said. “It will become known as Baby Theresa’s Law.”

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt and Dodge County Medical Examiner P.J. Schoebel also spoke during the press conference.

“On Wednesday, April 29, 2009, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office responded to Lone Road in the town of Theresa and confirmed the death of a newborn baby found abandoned in a garbage bag,” Schmidt said.

Investigators named her “Baby Theresa” to provide her with an identity, naming her after the community closest to where she was found, in the village of Theresa. A funeral and burial occurred in Lowell soon after putting the baby to rest.

Schoebel said the autopsy did not show that the child was murdered, but the pathologist indicated the child died of fetal demise, indicating that the child could have died prior to or shortly after birth.

“For almost 13 years the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office continued to investigate and advances in forensic science allowed us to identify a suspect in this incident,” Schoebel said.

“For the community this will be mixed emotions,” Schmidt said. “Anytime you are dealing with an infant which we are, this case it is very difficult. Children death cases are traumatic for the community but also our staff. It touches the heart of everyone involved.”

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.