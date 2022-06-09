BD city administrator search continues

The city of Beaver Dam may make some ordinance changes before adding a city administrator to its staff.

Beaver Dam Administrative Committee Chairperson Zach Zopp updated the City Council during its meeting Monday on the committee’s discussions with City Attorney Larry Konopacki.

Konopacki informed the Administrative Committee that changes were made to the city’s charter ordinance in 2007 that can’t be changed as easily as other ordinances.

“If you’ve adopted a charter ordinance, you’ve done so really with the intent to cement it. You can still remove cement but you’ve got to hammer really hard to get it out,” he said.

Back then, the process for hiring department heads was put into a charter ordinance. Fifteen department heads are designated as appointed officials under the ordinance. They are: City Assessor, City Attorney, City Clerk, Community Activities and Services Administrator, Director of Administration (which is being phased out), Director of Facilities, Director of Utilities, Deputy Finance Manager, Head of Emergency Management, Engineering Coordinator, Health Officer, Building Inspector, Library Administrator, Parks Supervisor and Streets Supervisor.

The City Council decided last September to shift to a form of government with an elected part-time mayor, hired city administrator and elected council starting in 2022. The mayor’s salary will be reduced from $60,000 to $20,000, beginning in 2023 after the spring election.

The charter ordinance wasn’t changed at that time, however.

“You can designate a position of city administrator and fill it without addressing the charter ordinance,” said Konopacki, who came on board following the January retirement of City Attorney Maryann Schacht. “The idea was to get this person in and have them help to explain and define and wrap your arms around what kind of authorities you want to give that person.”

He said a city administrator can’t have the complete hiring and firing authority without changing the charter ordinance.

Right now the appointing official, which is the mayor, can dismiss department heads without cause. The council can remove someone, but they have to have a defined cause and a two-third majority vote.

Current city officials will remain in place, as a city administrator wouldn’t have the authority to fire someone unless the person was first appointed by the administrator.

“The city administrator, once hired, starts to do the annual evaluations and is the boss. The thing that stays grandfathered is who has the authority to dismiss someone,” said Konopacki.

The city is looking to establish the city administrator as a city officer and assign the city administrator the role of making hiring recommendations of department heads. Council can still confirm these positions.

Konopaki suggested changing the charter ordinance soon to make it clear to prospective city administrator candidates what their authority would look like.

“It’s not something you have to do now, but there’s a lot of cleanup that needs to be done,” he said.

He noted it takes a period of 60 days for a charter ordinance to go into effect.

The search firm GovHR USA will be reviewing the candidate pool this week and narrowing the field down to 8 to 10 candidates. These will then be forwarded on to an administrative sub-committee made up of Alds. Kay Appenfeldt, Mike Wissell, Bobbi Marck and Zopp.

This is the second round of candidates as the first search wasn't fruitful.

The city administrator will be appointed by, and report to, the mayor and City Council. The starting salary range is $128,000 – $142,000, plus benefits.

