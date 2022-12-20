BD Council approves downtown position: Manager can be hired with city support

Beaver Dam’s downtown area can have a manager for one year, with the new post possibly continuing if it garners the support of downtown businesses and property owners.

On Monday night the Beaver Dam Common Council approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help cover the costs of a downtown manager. Costs are covered for one year only, with downtown property owners and businesses to determine how, or if, funding will be obtained in the future.

Mayor Becky Glewen summarized the desire for a position to implement the Main Street Communities model. The model follows a four-point approach including design, promotion, organization and economic vitality.

A full-time person is required to join the program which has been successfully implemented in 85 cities throughout the state. The program is an initiative of the Wisconsin Economic Development Council (WEDC).

“In our discussions about supporting tourism and commerce in the community we had a shift in how we were using 100% of our room tax funds from economic development (industrial and business park expansion) to the chamber and promoting tourism,” said Glewen. “We changed that to 70% (an estimated $120,000 for 2022 and 2023). The remaining 30% (approximately $40,000) is applied to the city budget.”

An additional $17 in room tax revenue was generated in 2022, with the chamber suggesting that the sum be applied to a Main Street position, reducing the ARPA request to $33,000. An additional $3,000 to $4,000 is available from a vacancy of a community development person.

“My hope is that putting that into place allows the chamber a one-year period extension to work on finding the replacement funds for this position to continue in the future,” said Glewen. “In the current situation we are severely understaffed. For things to continue at the level that many people have expected is impossible given the use of volunteers who cannot continue to do it for the long term. This paid position will have to be owned by the businesses if it’s going to continue.”

A Business Improvement District (BID) may be pursued. In such a district, commercial properties are taxed based on value. Money generated pays for the manager/coordinator position. The manager enlists volunteers where needed while taking on the bulk of the job of recruiting businesses, planning events and otherwise promoting downtown business and tourism.

“Forming a BID is a huge task,” said Glewen. “It’s not easy, and in order to get it done in a year is something that could be hard to do. This is not a city initiative. It really needs to be owned by the business. Their motivation is that they have one year.”

No “champion” for the plan has been identified, although chamber affiliate Downtown Beaver Dam Inclusive (DBDI) has been sounded out as a place to start.

Alderman Joe Bonnet questioned how such assistance can be justified, given needs across the city.

“I have a hard time doing something for one group rather than another when they’re both doing the same thing,” he said.

Glewen responded that the goal is to revitalize and promote downtown areas as valuable resources within each participating city, recognizing the challenges that are unique to those areas. Renovating old buildings, aging infrastructure, limited parking and a host of other factors contribute to those challenges.

Costs are higher and the challenges are greater in the “heart of the community,” according to sources summarized by Glewen.

The final vote was 11-3 in favor of the appropriation. Aldermen Dave Hansen, Ken Anderson and Jack Yuds voted against it.

In other developments, sanitary sewer connection fees were approved with a unanimous vote. The fees are up 9% over last year. They range from $778 for a single customer unit to $38,883 for a 50-unit connection.

An ordinance requiring city residents in single-family to four-family units to participate in the solid waste utility program was approved with a unanimous vote. The switch to take the service off the tax rolls was approved to balance the 2023 city budget.

According to City Attorney Larry Konopacki, “We need full buy-in if the utility is going to work.”

Finally, Glewen reported that sidewalks are a large concern on the city’s south side. Area residents want a safe way to walk from their homes to the Kwik Trip gas station/convenience store on South Madison Street in the Town of Beaver Dam. Remedies to the problem are being considered.