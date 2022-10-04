BD council considers debt policy: Change to reflect current needs, limits

It was a meeting of percentages and fractions Monday night as the Beaver Dam Common Council debated changing its debt policy. The previous policy was enacted decades ago to encourage fiscal conservatism. State statute already places limits on debt, although the city has been living with more restrictive limits than those proposed Monday night.

City Administrator Nathan Thiel explained.

“We’re talking about this policy more frequently than we should. I think that everybody understands that and wants to be consistent, particularly with maintaining a good bond rating. Right now the policy restricting your debt payment to 25% of general fund operating budget is no longer working. You’re going to exceed that in 2023 and also in 2024. The original conversation that was being brought to your attention was that we need to address this policy and modify it."

"A policy is fine for a framework, but the tax impact is a better driver of decisions that any policy," he went on. "It’s backwards-thinking to make decisions based on policy rather than making decisions based on impact to the taxpayer. We need to keep things simple and move forward.”

He continued: “The other issue that you’re running into is that with your total outstanding debt ($49.6 million) you’re bumping up against a 65% threshold. Right now that’s the debt capacity that you have. You can’t go above that according to this policy.”

The city's debt limit, based on 5% of total assessed equalized valuation is 65% of $78 million, or just more than $50 million.

He shared a spreadsheet showing figures for Beaver Dam governmental borrowing costs and debts.

"Our auditors told us that our 25% policy is more restrictive than in most communities and they don’t know how critical the policy is. It’s causing some problems.”

The proposed change would eliminate the 25% rule and maintain the 65% rule. The city plans over time to lower its total debt. Next year $5 million will come off that debt and $4 million will be added.

The council insisted, however, that a move to exceed the new limit change the policy in the future should require a three-fourths vote from council members. City Attorney Rick Manthe advised that whatever restrictions are enacted can be changed by future councils.

After a lengthy debate the three-quarters approval proviso was adopted.

ATV/UTV Ordinance Discussed

The council also debated all-terrain vehicle/utility transport vehicle use in the city, and whether or not to pursue the matter. Alderman Jack Yuds suggested that such legislation be approved by the state level rather than the municipal level, since state statutes take precedence over the many ordinances being adopted throughout the state. Until that happens, however, it remains within the municipalities’ discretion to adopt their own guidelines and restrictions.

City staff will present a fairly restrictive ordinance to be considered at an upcoming meeting. Police enforcement will be a key consideration in the debate.

City Parking and Parks Updates

A policy prohibiting parking on the south side of Haskell Street, from the east line of Water Street to a point 75 feet east of that intersection, received its first reading. The change will be considered at the next council meeting.

Thiel reported that the Department of Public Works/Parks Department building is nearing completion and that those departments will soon be moving into the new facility. Work is also nearing completion at the Swan Park lagoons which will soon be opened to the public.

A budget workshop will be held with council members and staff on Monday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m.