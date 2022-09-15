BD Police arrest driver of stolen vehicle after high speed pursuit

A suspect was arrested Thursday in Beaver Dam after attempting to evade police in a stolen vehicle.

According to Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Knaup Drive at 11:09 a.m. for a motor vehicle theft complaint.

Police located the vehicle travelling westbound on Industrial Drive near North Spring Street. A high speed chase ensued down North Spring Street, continuing southbound onto Highway 151, and then back into town where the individual was apprehended.

Kreuziger said the driver was taken to the Dodge County Jail on two Dane County warrants and multiple new charges.