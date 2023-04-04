“Theatre is for everyone,” said David Alan Smith, Managing Director of Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre. “And the Beaver Dam community kept us alive,” he said of the local support of the organization during the long COVID pandemic. “There’s a spirit here,” Smith said, “that never falters.”

It doesn’t falter. It hasn’t. It grows. That is why Smith, who was born and raised in Beaver Dam, and who fondly remembers his first role in the organization as a chorus member in "Oliver!" decades ago, is excited about their coming 2023 mainstage season.

“There is a lot of art here,” he said. “I can’t say enough about the rich arts community here and how it’s been supported.”

The season begins with "You Can’t Take It With You." It will be staged from April 14 to April 23. Directed by Diane Lutz, the play, written by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman, won the Pulitzer Prize in 1937.

“Out of COVID,” Smith said, “we need a good laugh.”

The comedy pits the quirks and quandaries of one family against another, bound by a couple’s budding romance.

Smith said, “It puts the fun in dysfunctional.”

The cast includes Tim Cwirla, Natalyn Nelson, Paul McMillan, Jena Berg, and others.

“I’m looking forward to hearing the audience laughing,” Smith said.

The second show of the season will be "Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville." The show will run from August 4 through August 13.

Auditions for the show will be held May 21 through May 23.

“The audience will be singing along,” Smith said. “You know more Jimmy Buffett music than you realize.”

Directed by Ricardo Ramirez, it’s a jukebox musical based on the songs of Jimmy Buffett. The plot revolves around a part-time bartender and a singer who falls for a career-minded tourist.

The musical is a new one. It premiered on Broadway in 2018.

The mainstage season concludes in October with "Laughter on the 23rd Floor" by Neil Simon. It runs from October 13 through October 23.

Auditions for the show will be August 14 through August 16.

“It’s one of Neil Simon’s lesser known works,” Smith said. “I’m not sure why. It’s a funny one.”

Written in 1993, the play focuses on the star and writers of a TV comedy-variety show in the 1950s. The play is inspired by Simon’s own early writing career as a junior writer for "Your Show of Shows" and "Caesar’s Hour."

Directed by Ron Wilkie, the cast will be a large one, something Smith is excited about, for the amount of local participants who will get to be involved in the production.

“This is a thriving arts community and this theatre is truly a community theatre in the best ways,” Smith said.

Anyone who buys a 2023 mainstage series pass before April 23 will save 20%. Single tickets are available now for all mainstage shows.

There is much more to the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre than the mainstage productions. Coming events include a Paddle City Big Band concert on April 30 and a high school version of the musical "Mean Girls" that will be staged from June 22 through July 2.

For further information about the mainstage season and other coming events visit www.bdact.org.