BDACT opens new Fire & Ice Concert Series

The Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre in partnership with the Horicon Phoenix Program has named the music groups selected for the 2023 Fire & Ice Concert Series.

The series opens with FallBack playing a “Rock ’n New Year’s Eve” party on Dec. 31. The Feb. 4 concert marks the return of Wheelhouse, a popular high energy bluegrass band. A double headliner concert with The Belle Weather and The Zach Pietrini Band wraps up the 2023 season on March 4.

“There’s no better place than the casual and relaxed environment of the Beaver Dam Area Fine Arts Center to celebrate Wisconsin’s best music,” said David Smith, BDACT managing director. “Musicians that have appeared on our stage during previous seasons have gone on to earn recognition on the regional and national stage.”

Known for organizing the concerts at the Wednesday evening Farmers Market in Horicon, this marks the third year that the Horicon Phoenix Program has partnered with BDACT to bring the music indoors during the winter months.

“The Fire & Ice Concert Series was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Liz Darner. “We’re glad to continue expanding what is becoming a great tradition of entertainment. Many Fire & Ice alumni groups have gained national recognition, so our fans here can confidently claim ‘we saw them here before they were big!’”

While individual tickets are available for each show, purchasing a Fire & Ice series pass provides music fans with a 20% savings. The Fire & Ice concert series pass is $80, available online at bdact.org, until Dec. 31.

FallBack, a five-piece rock and pop band from West Bend, plays the New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31. The band plays hits from artists like Queen and Nirvana with a mix of their own original music. The event features dancing, catered hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar.

Wheelhouse, featuring Beaver Dam’s own Kenny Leiser, makes a return appearance on Feb. 4. Known as one of the hardest working bands in the Midwest, they’re including BDACT as a stop on their national tour. Featuring three- and four-part harmonies, fiddle and guitar leads, the driving rhythm of the upright bass Wheelhouse brings an energy and attitude unique to themselves.

The concert series ends its run on March 4 with the modern folk and indie rock influences of The Belle Weather and The Zach Pietrini Band.

Equal parts modern folk and indie rock, the Belle Weather has taken a great many influences and blended them into a sound that is uniquely their own—fusion of inspired anthems and the art of simple storytelling.

The Zach Pietrini Band has become a recognized name around town playing featured spots at SXSW, Summerfest, and Mile of Music.

Voted Best Live Act in Milwaukee by the readers of Milwaukee Magazine, Pietrini has quickly distinguished himself with his dynamic live show.

For more information, visit bdact.org/fire-ice-concert-series.