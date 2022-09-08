BDFD dive team to get communication upgrade

New communication equipment is forthcoming for the Beaver Dam Fire Department dive team thanks to a gift from a local business.

At Wednesday’s Police and Fire Commission meeting, the dive team received a $10,000 donation from Jahnke’s Piggly Wiggly of Juneau, which is owned by Dan and Jane Jahnke.

“The Jahnkes have a long history of supporting area fire and emergency medical service organizations through substantial and consistent financial contributions,” said Beaver Dam Fire Chief Mike Wesle.

Piggly Wiggly raised the money by hosting a month-long fundraiser in August which included a register round-up, brat fry and silent auction.

Dan Jahnke, who is also 41-year veteran of the Juneau Fire Department, called it one of his proudest moments Wednesday when he presented the donation to the team.

“Dodge County is suffering right now in the fire service but you guys got a great crew,” he said. “You support us (Jahnke’s Piggly Wiggly) and we support our communities. This is what it’s all about.”

Jahnke also thanked the firefighters for their service and gave the BDFD a framed picture of its members with the Fireman’s Prayer engraved on it.

Wesle said his department is happy to offer the dive team’s service to area residents and that 2022 has proved to be the busiest year in the dive team’s tenure.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department Dive Team responded to multiple calls in Dodge and Waukesha Counties in the past year.

“While our divers performed admirably during these responses, inefficiencies related to communication deficiencies were noted. The department soon realized that a new underwater communication system would be critical to the team being successful in the future,” he said.

The donation received Wednesday is will cover the cost for a new communication system. The system will allow divers to communicate with each other and with responders on the surface of the water, which will enhance diver safety and the efficiency of operations.

Wesle expressed his gratitude to the Jahnkes and to those who contributed to the various fundraisers held at their business.