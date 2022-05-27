BDHS graduates with three valedictorians and one salutatorian

The Beaver Dam High School Class of 2022 graduated with three students earning the top award of valedictorian followed by one student being named salutatorian.

The valedictorians are: Sadie De Vries, Abby Davidson and Luke Diljak, and the salutatorian is Brandyn Zahs.

De Vries is attending UW-Madison this fall for nursing and hopes to go into the oncology field. She also plans to go back to school in the future with the final goals of becoming an administrator at a hospital or a healthcare facility.

De Vries said some of her favorite memories over the last four years were participating in sports, but she feels her part-time job as a certified nursing assistant was a great benefit as well.

“It made me realize that I wanted to go into nursing,” De Vries said.

De Vries suggested for future generations to always do their best.

“Small assignments can make a difference,” De Vries said. “Work hard and don’t take anything for granted.”

Davidson will be studying neurobiology at UW-Madison in the fall. She urged students who are entering high school behind her to work hard.

“All four years do matter,” Davidson said.

Diljak said band was one of his favorite parts of his four-year experience, but he also loved meeting the people at Beaver Dam High School.

Zahs said he will be attending Michigan State in the fall and majoring in chemical engineering.

Valedictorians at Beaver Dam High School receive perfect 4.0 GPAs over the four years as students at the school. Salutatorians come in with the next highest grade.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

