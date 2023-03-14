The Beaver Dam Unified School District unanimously approved remaining with Quartz Insurance as the insurance provider for the employees of the district during its meeting on Monday.

Quartz has been the district’s insurance carrier since 2017 and with a low renewal rate offered last year, the district waited to go to bid until this year, school board member Marge Jorgensen said. They received bids from Quartz, Dean and Security.

Beaver Dam Unified School District director of business service Anne-Marie Malkovich said Quartz was a flat 5% decrease for all the plans that are being used by the district. Dean would be more of an 8% decrease.

“The district for staff who complete the wellness components, the district covers 85% of the HMO plans for each of those plans,” Malkovich said. “So if an employee picks the POS plan the district only pays 85% of the HMO counterpart.

The district has gotten some favorable renewal rates over the years from Quartz, Malkovich said.

“Based off of Quartz’s proposal the district could save up to $260,000 from what it is paying currently, and Dean’s proposal would provide a savings of just over $450,000,” Malkovich said.

Beaver Dam Unified School District director of human resources Dr. Nicole White said that Dean would mean a disruption in services for employees of the district, including being accepted at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam.

The employees in the district would also save with Dean as well, but a majority of employees who were surveyed wanted to stay with Quartz.

However, some employees were not happy with what they chose on the surveys and others mentioned that they or family members already were getting treatment at facilities not covered by Dean, and it would be difficult for them to change.

“I did talk to (Beaver Dam Educational Association) leadership about this briefly,” White said. “They wanted to know what the recommendation would look like and that conversation echoed the survey results.”

White said the district would be getting a cost savings no matter which network they choose, but Quartz would allow the staff to be able to use the same providers they have had over the last six years.

“We do understand the dollar difference is very real so we would be comfortable supporting whatever the board decides tonight,” White said.

