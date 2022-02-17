Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre pays off building mortgage

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre has met the “no debt” goal it set for itself when undertaking the building of a new theatre.

At February’s annual meeting, BDACT Board President Mike Derr announced that the mortgage on the BDACT Fine Arts Center has been paid off. The nonprofit organization offered thanks and highlighted the efforts of building fund campaign co-chairs Annette Kamps and Jim and Judy Flynn in making the dream become reality.

BDACT leadership had explored many options to expand out of its old space at 219 N. Spring St. over the years. More than a dozen years ago, the group began fundraising to renovate and add an extension to the theatre which was originally the First Baptist Church.

However, BDACT changed course when the former St. Patrick School at 117 W. Maple Ave. became available. It purchased the old elementary school in 2014 for $125,000 from St. Katharine Drexel Parish. Construction began in 2017 and it was transformed into the BDACT Fine Arts Center, opening to audiences on New Year’s Eve 2018.

The organization started with a $2.4 million budget. Due to increasing costs and a few emerging necessities during the building process, the project total increased to $2.9 million.

A final building appeal last fall raised $95,800.

New BDACT Managing Director David Smith, who started at the helm last month, said paying off the mortgage is exciting news.

“I’ve worked all over the country in theatres and I’m telling you there are some 10 times the size of this one that could never hope to do this,” he said. “It’s amazing. We have very generous people here in the community.”

BDACT Fine Arts Center closed down in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It reopened for full audiences in August 2021 with a musical variety spectacular.

Approximately $175,000 in grant awards offset the lower show income in 2021. Prior to the pandemic, BDACT entertained more than 15,000 audience members on an annual basis. The 58-year-old organization relies on contributions and sponsor support to provide low-cost performing arts to the community.

Smith said seats are still available for both Saturday’s afternoon and evening performances of John McGivern’s Winter Tales. The shows have been rescheduled twice in the past, once due to the pandemic and once because McGivern had laryngitis.

BDACT is advertising the show as “The Third Time’s a Charm,” but Smith said McGivern is jokingly referring to it as “Come Hell or High Water.”

To purchase tickets, go to bdact.org.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

