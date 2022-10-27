Beaver Dam Area Orchestra plan 'haunting' performance on Saturday

The Beaver Dam Area Orchestra (BDAO) will be presenting a haunting and fun Halloween concert on Saturday, Oct. 29. The show will be at 7 p.m. in the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave.

The concert will be a mix of a spooky, fun variety of Halloween inspired music that everyone will enjoy including: Highlights from “Wicked,” Main Theme from “Beetlejuice,” Overture from “Pirates of Penzance,” Remember Me from “Coco,” and much more.

This year marks BDAO’s 69th season. The group was formed by Director Glenn Wood who was director for 35 years. Following a 30-year tenure by director Richard Zeman, Erin Ebersole took the baton. She will be directing Saturday night’s concert.

A total of 57 musicians will be performing, with more individuals involved behind the scenes.

According to the group’s website (bdorchestra.com), “The mission of Beaver Dam Area Orchestra is to bring quality music to Beaver Dam and the surrounding area, as well as provide a platform to musicians who are passionate about performing.”

“While promoting the arts in the Beaver Dam community, we strive to provide engaging and educational experiences for our audiences. As a community, we are extremely grateful for the ongoing support and donations that we receive for the music we produce.”

Saturday’s performance promises to be a memorable one, with show-stopping favorites to please all audiences.

“Join us for an evening of musical tricks and treats,” said Ebersole. “The concert features a variety of pieces — classical, modern, music from movies and the stage. The date of this year’s concert gave us a great opportunity to celebrate all things Halloween — music that is spooky, medleys from thrilling musicals, even costume-inspired songs.”

Two pieces on the program shine the spotlight on individuals in the orchestra: Lakeisha Heeringa, violin, is featured in Danse Macabre. Jason Bernhagen, who plays trumpet in the orchestra, will sing vocal solos from “Phantom of the Opera.”

“Lekeisha is a fabulous violinist and has been playing with the area orchestra for quite a while,” said Ebersole. “This concert is a really nice opportunity to shine a spotlight on Heeringa as a soloist within the orchestra, as well as one of the entire ensemble of talented people that make up the group. Jason plays trumpet within the orchestra and will step aside from the brass section to share his voice, which is his primary instrument.”

Heeringa began studying violin at the age of 6, joined the orchestra in seventh grade, and is currently the concertmaster. She went to Maranatha Baptist University for piano pedagogy and is also a nationally certified teacher of music through Music Teachers National Association.

Bernhagen holds degrees from UW-La Crosse in vocal music performance and choral/general music education. He has sung with numerous vocal groups and co-founded a men’s quintet called 5th Chamber.

Hundreds of area patrons support the group, with Saturday’s performance sponsored by the Jack and Arlene Schumann Foundation and Kevin D. and Amanda L. Luebke.

“Please note the change in location for this concert to the Fine Arts Center,” said BDAO Coordinator David Saniter. “The building is fully accessible, but a recording will be posted on the orchestra’s website the following week for those unable to attend.”

General admission seating is limited and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Freewill donations will be gratefully accepted.

For more information visit bdorchestra.com or follow the group on social media.