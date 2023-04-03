The Milwaukee Brewers’ home opener is today against the New York Mets. There will be peanuts and Cracker Jacks, hot dogs and beers, cheers and, in the seventh inning, everyone will stand for a round of rousing singing. There will be music at American Family Field.

America’s pastime is back, and the Beaver Dam Area Orchestra is inviting families for a rousing free concert, with baseball ties, at 7 p.m. April 15. It takes place in the Beaver Dam High School Auditorium, 500 Gould St.

The orchestra will pull out its trumpets and trombones, snare drums and flutes, violins and cellos to play “Casey at the Bat,” one of the most beloved bass-ball, err, baseball poems ever written. The free spring concert will feature local celebrity Mike Throndsen to narrate the musical piece, based on the well-loved poem by Ernest Thayer.

Throndsen, 48, a Beaver Dam resident, is the sports play-by-play announcer for 1430 ESPN and the DailyDodge.com.

“I knew I wanted to be a sports broadcaster from a very early age,” he said. “My favorite part of the job is painting a picture for listeners who can’t be there and conveying the excitement of the game.”

Painting a picture is one of the reasons Throndsen loves the “Casey at the Bat” poem.

“There have been many changes in the game over the past 140 years, but baseball is largely the same game today as it was back then.” He said, “It makes me feel like I am actually there in Mudville watching the event.”

Audiences will be able to actually be at the auditorium watching him and enjoying the concert for free thanks to sponsors A.M. Kiwanis of Beaver Dam, Su Gutknecht, and the Donald and Eunice Noltner Memorial Fund.

“I was inspired to pull ‘Casey at the Bat’ from our library and play it because, as soon as I saw it, I thought of Mike Throndsen,” said Erin Ebersole, the Beaver Dam Area Orchestra’s music director and avid Brewers fan. “He does a great job announcing basketball and football games for Beaver Dam and other local schools.”

Ebersole, too, loves the poem for what it says about Casey’s particular at-bat. It’s a keen observation of human nature.

“The anticipation, hope, excitement, and disappointment are felt by all of us, both in and out of sports competition,” Ebersole said. “There is certainly a lesson for each of us about confidence, swagger and humility.”

Throndsen knows a little something about those life lessons. “I played little league baseball as a kid,” he said. “I was not very good.”

Growing up in Minnesota, he’s been a lifelong Twins fan. The Twins play the Brewers in June. Kirby Puckett was his favorite player, and the Twins’ World Series teams stand out in his warm memories.

“There is nothing better,” he said, “than being at the ballpark on a sunny day, eating hot dogs, and cheering on the home team.”

Concertgoers will have more to cheer about than “Casey at the Bat.” The program will include a wide range of music. Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 will also be performed, along with music from the early 1900s, including Jaime Texidor’s “Amparito Roca,” Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Petite Suite de Concert,” and Florence Price’s “The Old Boatman.”

“There is a very exciting medley of Cuban music called ‘Danzas Cubanas,’” Ebersole promises. “We will also have familiar tunes on the program including ‘Over the Rainbow’ and a medley from the musical ‘Jesus Christ Superstar.’”

All that in the concert and, of course, “Casey at the Bat.” Ebersole said, “It’s a fun change-up (pardon the baseball pun) on our musical program.”

Regardless of what happens to the mighty Casey, the concert is sure to be a home run.