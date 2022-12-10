Beaver Dam bell ringers still needed for Salvation Army campaign

There are still between 25 and 30 shifts for bell ringers in Beaver Dam to help out the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign this month.

Rhonda Steiner, the chair for the campaign, which is run by the Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis said the Beaver Dam program supplies about 65% of the funds for the Salvation Army for Dodge County.

“The Salvation Army disperses that during their fiscal year,” Steiner said. “Last year, we raised $48,000 in our community of Beaver Dam, and with the money that the Salvation Army had they ran out two months before the end of their year.”

In total, Dodge County Salvation Army had $68,000 last year, before they ran out of funds, Steiner said.

The money helps people in need of basic needs like housing, utilities, foods or transportation, Steiner said.

“It has been some very basic needs,’ Steiner said. “A lot of utility coverage and things like that.”

Steiner said she believes the needs are even greater this year.

The stands with ringers will be at Beaver Dam Food Pride, Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly, and Walmart and a one at Walgreens.

“We work really hard to get all those kettles manned,” Steiner said. “A lot of time we can get some organizations and businesses, churches and service clubs that will take a chunk of that time for us and ring a day at a specific location, but we have many other shifts that have to be filled.”

Steiner said they rely on the community to fill those spots.

“We have about 25 to 30 shifts that are still open and need to be filled,” Steiner said.

Those who want to help can do so by signing up at RegistertoRing.com or by calling Steiner at 920-344-2837.

