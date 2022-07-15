Beaver Dam business conference aims to bring awareness of diversity

An upcoming business conference in Beaver Dam will focus on diversity and inclusion issues as area companies seek to attract more workers.

The Dodge County chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will host a half-day diversity, equity and inclusion conference at Beaver Dam High School on Wednesday, July 20. The conference is comprised of keynote speakers and breakout sessions to aid businesses recruit and be more welcoming to workers across race, gender, physical ability, sexual orientation, national origin and perspective.

Conference chairwoman Mary Vogl-Rauscher said the idea had been years in the making through her involvement with SHRM. She organized the inaugural conference last year and said it’s imperative to keep the conversation going.

“Last year we had 175 people attend and this year is going to be even bigger,” she said. “This is about promoting understanding of each other and it’s also about education.”

The Dodge County SHRM chapter was recognized with a Pinnacle Award for its 2021 DEI conference, which is the highest honor that the SHRM bestows on its affiliates.

“Past conference attendees were able to immediately implement key takeaways around topics, that included DEI fundamental building blocks, recognizing bias behavior and aligning DEI principles,” stated Vogl-Rauscher.

Wednesday’s event will feature two keynote speakers. Masood Akhtar, an American Muslim entrepreneur and activist, will focus on how to build inclusive classrooms, communities, businesses and government. And former Green Bay Packer LeRoy Butler will share his life journey and the impact that diversity, equity and inclusion have had on his career.

Attendees will also be able to choose from multiple breakout sessions about workplace retention, civility, mindfulness and more.

By hosting this conference, the Dodge County SHRM chapter is looking to bring awareness on diversity, collaborate with other professionals and build a stronger community for future generations.

“It’s about acceptance, getting along, valuing one another and recognizing the work of everybody so we can truly have a diverse workforce,” said Vogl-Rauscher.

For more information on the conference or to register, go to dodgecountyshrm.org.