Beaver Dam Chamber adds new affiliate, looks to future

Downtown Beaver Dam Incorporated became an affiliate organization within the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

The BDACC approved the change virtually at its annual business meeting held via Zoom due to the critical level of COVID-19 risk.

Chamber Director Tim Schlais informed members that the DBDI Board of Directors requested to become a chamber affiliate rather than remain a corporation.

The DBDI board request after a review of financial requirements, nonprofit status and leadership challenges.

“DBDI started as a committee of the chamber and branched away in hopes of obtaining a nonprofit status for grant writing purposes, however the status was never achieved and therefore the need for a separate organization had no benefit,” said Schlais.

The affiliate will now change its name to Downtown Beaver Dam Inclusive in order to maintain the acronym DBDI. The broad mission is to make downtown Beaver Dam a great place to live, work and play.

Affiliates have more autonomy than a committee and it will have a separate bank account so there is no co-mingling of funds. All affiliates send a representative or advisor to chamber meetings, Mike Wissell will serve as the DBDI representative.

The annual chamber awards, that were to be announced Wednesday, have been postponed to April 27. BDACC Executive Director said she is hopeful county COVID numbers will decrease by that time and honorees in new award categories can be celebrated. The chamber is putting the focus on younger people by selecting Five-Under-Forty winners, as well as recognizing Innovation and Emerging Leader award winners.

Propst gave a presentation looking back at the chamber’s accomplishments in 2021. Some of the highlights included adding the Wisconsin Arts and Peony Festival, which had an estimated attendance of 700-900 people in its inaugural year, a record attendance of 700 people for the Taste of Wisconsin event and more than 10,000 receipts being turned in during the local restaurant promotion.

“I hope you can see we gave it our all,” she said.

New initiatives for the chamber include a website update which will launch March 15. The website will include an extensive “Experience Beaver Dam” section to feature things to do, restaurants, shopping and more. The $10,000 website revamp is being paid for with a portion of a $46,000 grant the chamber received last year.

The website will include pages or links for the following: key events, such as the Best Dam Fest, Taste of Wisconsin, Holiday Events, Arts and Peony Fest and Fall Downtown Fest; chamber programming; how to start a business, resources, available properties, grants/funding; available properties and highlight chamber member realtors; an enhanced business directory in which chamber members can make changes; and streamlined ticketing and event registrations.

The chamber’s Leadership Beaver Dam class will begin its “BD Connect” project May 17. The event will address the needs of younger people who move to the area and have a difficult time connecting with others. Chamber members were asked to promote the new group to young people in their circles.

In the area of workforce retainment and development, Propst said the chamber is looking long term to connect students with local employers and career opportunities. A high school job board will launch along with the new chamber website.

Beaver Dam Unified School District is calling on chamber members to serve as a resource for guest speakers or provide access to video assets for learning.

Chamber networking events such as the bi-monthly Breakfast Network and monthly Business After Hours will remain. Propst said she has set a goal of having a regional Business After Hours to include Juneau, Mayville, Horicon, Waupun, Hustisford and Randolph.

The BDACC is set to receive approximately $170,000 this year for its tourism budget from the city’s room tax. Some of those funds have been assigned to the hiring of a tourism marketing manager.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

