Beaver Dam chamber honors emerging leaders: Two cited for youthful accomplishments

The Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce recognized two individuals as emerging leaders at the Annual Dinner and Awards on Wednesday at Bayside Supper Club.

The Emerging Leader Award is in its second year and recognizes a high school or post-secondary student who has made a significant impact and positive difference in Beaver Dam through his/her leadership activities and/or work initiatives. Award recipients were honored for being community-oriented, professionally responsible and academically prepared leaders.

“High school and post-secondary students are vital to businesses and organizations in our community and we wanted to recognize individuals who are making an impact in their community and encourage them to continue their efforts,” said Tracy Propst, executive director of the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce. “In fact, this year the selection committee requested that we recognize an honorable mention because the applications were so close.”

The two individuals being honored include:

Sadie DeVries is a senior at Beaver Dam High School. She is the student representative to the Beaver Dam Board of Education. Her nomination said, “She is a very nice, hardworking young woman who takes pride in being involved at the Beaver Dam High School and in the community and generously offers her time to both.”

DeVries currently works at Clearview Nursing Home where she began in food service. She completed her CNA certification and moved into that position. This past summer she worked two jobs, both at Clearview and for Taher Food Service at Jefferson School.

She is on high honor roll, a team captain for varsity girls basketball, gearing up for high school student panel member, a “Core Values” student representative, has played three years of volleyball, a year of tennis, four years of basketball, two years as the baseball manager, on student council, a member of HOSA (future health occupations), “Link” crew, National Honor Society, costume crew for fall musical and helps with Little Hoopsters Basketball.

She plans to attend UW-Madison in pre-nursing to pursue a nursing degree and possibly a business minor. She lives with her dad and mom, Paul and Melissa DeVries, her sister and dog named Giggles. She received a $200 Chamber Check.

Luke Diljak received an honorable mention. He took the initiative to approach Mayor Becky Glewen and shared his desire to implement the Veteran’s Honor Walk in downtown Beaver Dam nearly three years ago as part of his Eagle Scout project.

According to his nomination, “This project has been meaningful to the honored veterans as well as their families and friends and the Beaver Dam community.”

Diljak was responsible for designing the banners, advertising to the community, purchasing banners, graphic designing of the honoree booklet given to each veteran/family, and coordinating a luncheon for the veterans and several of their family members.

He has been a member of the BSA program for 11 years and is ranked Eagle Scout. Diljak is also a member of the National Honor Society, band, jazz band, and the high school boys’ tennis team. Luke is the son of David and Amy Diljak and has a sister Grace. He received a $100 Chamber Check.

Award recipients were nominated by community members and the applications were judged by individuals outside of the Beaver Dam area that represented chamber of commerce, business, and leadership.

“Five Under Forty” awards were presented to community and business activists Rebecca Anderson, Glenna Bachim, Shannon Bubholz, Karen Gibbs and Martha Lewke. Anderson, of Beaver Dam, is the vice president/information technology officer, security officer, e-services manager at American Bank. Bachim, of Beaver Dam, is the owner-operator of RE/MAX Prime Real Estate Company. Bubolz, of Fall River, is a senior tax consultant with Compeer Financial. Gibbs, of Fox Lake, is the business development manager at Church Health Services. Lewke, of Columbus, is the rehabilitation assistant manager at Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam.

Innovation awards were presented to: Large Business — Marshfield Medical Center, Beaver Dam; Small Business — Legacy Medical Services; and Nonprofit Organization — The Playground Movement. Honorable Mentions were presented to Summit Credit Union, and Habitat for Humanity Restore (also as a nonprofit organization).

A tribute was given by Bill McCullough to John Moser as “Citizen Who Left a Legacy.” The coworkers and friends shared much in their time at the local radio station, and were highly involved in the community.

