Beaver Dam City Council chooses its first city administrator

The first city administrator for the city of Beaver Dam has been selected.

The City Council approved Mayor Becky Glewen’s recommendation Monday night to hire Nathan Thiel, who recently served as Pleasant Prairie village administrator.

Ald. Zach Zopp gave a recap of the selection process and discussion took place before the council voted on the position:

The executive search firm GovHR, which was hired by the city at a cost of $22,500, narrowed the candidate field down to 12. Those names were forwarded on to an administrative subcommittee made up of Alds. Kay Appenfeldt, Mike Wissell, Bobbi Marck and Zopp.

Five finalists were interviewed last week by the subcommittee, department heads and community leaders. Those finalists were Thiel, Columbus City Administrator Kyle Ellefson, former West Linn, Oregon, City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos, Walworth County Director of Public Works Richard Hough, and former New London City Administrator Lou Leone.

Zopp said the candidate pool was amazingly strong. He noted that the entire City Council received copies of the finalists’ resumes and was invited to be present for the interviews. Alds. Dave Hansen, Ken Anderson and Jack Yuds did attend and provided feedback.

The subcommittee then presented its two top candidate recommendations, Thiel and Ellefson, to the mayor.

The mayor brought forward her appointment of Thiel at Monday’s meeting as the projected new city administrator. The salary for the position is $140,000.

Hansen credited the subcommittee’s handling of the interview process, calling it “transparent and streamlined.”

Anderson agreed with Hansen, but said since the public agenda for the meeting did not mention the appointee’s name there was no time to gather feedback from constituents. He chose not to vote on the appointment.

Wissell commented that it’s the council’s job to provide leadership and he felt comfortable voting.

Twelve members of the council voted to approve Thiel for the position, Anderson remained silent and Ald. Frank Ferree was absent.

Last September, the council approved shifting the mayor’s full-time responsibilities to part time. A city administrator position was then created to expand the duties that were being performed by the director of administration/city clerk.

The mayor and City Council were expected to appoint the new city administrator in January, but the unexpected resignation of Director of Administration/City Clerk Zak Bloom in November derailed that plan. Bloom had been in the position fewer than two years.

John Somers, who retired from the position in 2019 after 23 years, agreed to return in an interim role until a city administrator was chosen.

The job description for the city administrator states that the position is the chief administrative officer in charge of the city’s day-to-day operations and manages a budget of approximately $18 million.

Duties include personnel administration, finance and economic development efforts. The city administrator reports to the mayor and City Council and oversees a workforce of more than 125 full-time employees, plus another 109 part-time and seasonal employees.

Glewen said the next step in the process will be for her to present the job offer to Thiel and wait for his acceptance.