Beaver Dam City Council member resigns

Beaver Dam City Council will soon be looking for a new member.

Ald. Jaclyn Shelton informed city leadership in an email Thursday night that she will be resigning from her position Aug. 31. Shelton is moving to Toronto, Canada, to take a new job.

“It has been an extreme honor to represent the people of District 9 and to be part of the leadership of Beaver Dam,” she wrote. “I am so proud of the work we have done during my tenure on Council and all of the growth that has happened in the city.”

Shelton was first elected to City Council in April 2019 and her most recent term expires in 2023. She served as chairperson of the administrative committee from April 2021-22. Her final council meeting will be Monday night.

An advertisement for a District 9 representative will be posted following its approval at the Sept. 19 City Council meeting. City Council meetings take place most first and third Mondays at 7:30 p.m.

District 9 encompasses city wards 17 and 22. It borders Industrial Drive on the north, Grove Street on the west, N. Spring Street on the east and Winn Terrace on the south.