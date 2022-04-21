Beaver Dam City Council re-organizes following election

Changes in leadership and aldermanic seats took place at the Beaver Dam City Council’s reorganizational meeting Tuesday night.

The seats in even-numbered districts were up for election this spring, with three new members succeeding outgoing Alds. Therese Henriksen, Heidi Freedy and Kara Nelson, who chose not to run again. Ald. Bobbi Marck will represent District 2, Ald. Joe Bonnett will represent District 8, and Ald. Andrew Perkins will represent District 10.

Alds. Cris Olson, Ken Anderson, Zach Zopp and Mike Wissell ran unopposed and will represent their respective districts (4, 6, 12 and 14) for another two-year term.

The council approved Mayor Becky Glewen’s slate of committee appointments. Zopp will replace Ald. Jaclyn Shelton as chairperson of the Administrative Committee, and Ald. Jack Yuds will follow Ald. David Hansen as chairperson of the Operations Committee.

Marck was assigned to the Administrative Committee, and Bonnett and Perkins will take spots on the Operations Committee.

Hansen and Wissell were nominated for the position of council president. Wissell was elected to the leadership position on a 7-5 secret ballot vote. Olson and Perkins were absent and excused from the meeting.

The City Council unanimously approved the Daily Citizen as the official city newspaper.

