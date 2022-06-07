Beaver Dam City Council rejects use of ARPA funds for downtown

Beaver Dam City Council dismissed a plan Monday to use $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for downtown revitalization.

Beaver Dam has been awarded $1.7 million in ARPA funds and Mayor Becky Glewen rolled out a list of ideas on how to spend the monies during a public information meeting in April. At its May 12 meeting, the Administrative Committee determined the Downtown Façade Improvement Fund to be an appropriate investment for the ARPA dollars and forwarded the plan to the full council for a vote.

Glewen praised the strides that have been made in the downtown area the past several years, in which $600,000 in grants have been awarded to businesses by the Downtown Redevelopment Committee.

The city’s grant funding itself comes from the proceeds of increased property value in a tax increment finance district set aside in 2019, not general property tax dollars. The grants are legally limited to the downtown area due to the geography of the TIF district. The Downtown Redevelopment Committee is responsible for doling out the funds, and city staff work with businesses to make sure everything is in order before they apply.

The city offers a Building Improvement Grant, which is a matching grant up to $20,000. It also offers a $5,000 maximum award as a New Downtown Business Recruitment Grant.

Glewen said funds for the program have been depleted and there is roughly under $1,000 left.

Much discussion took place among the City Council members as to whether or not the city’s ARPA funds should be spent downtown.

Alds. Ken Anderson, Mick Fischer and Jack Yuds stated their opposition to the idea.

Anderson said the issue had to do with fairness, and suggested downtown business owners could band together to help one another, in a similar way lake property owners did when they formed the Beaver Dam Lake District.

Fischer said it would be a “drastic mistake” and Yuds said the money should be “returned to the city as a whole,” recommending it go toward parks or the police and fire departments.

Alds. Zach Zopp and Kevin Burnett spoke for the effort, saying the overall look of the downtown has improved greatly and helping small businesses is good for everyone.

Ald. Jaclyn Shelton said she finds the downtown improvements to be beneficial, but questioned the amount being requested. She said she wanted a better understanding of where the rest of the ARPA funds would be used before giving nearly a quarter of them to the downtown.

The measure failed on a 7-6 vote, with Ald. Dave Hansen abstaining. Alds. Anderson, Fischer, Yuds, Shelton, Joe Bonnett, Cris Olson and Andrew Perkins voted ‘no’ and Alds. Zopp, Burnett, Bobbi Marck, Frank Ferree, Kay Appenfeldt and Mike Wissell voted ‘yes.’

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

