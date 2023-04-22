Almost 100 people were in downtown Beaver Dam on Saturday as volunteers worked to make a difference by keeping Beaver Dam clean and planting a tree in honor of Earth Day.

Organizer Marilyn Thomas said the colder temperatures did not keep people away.

“The turnout was better than ever,” Thomas said. “We never have had this many volunteers.”

Many downtown businesses had special Earth Day activities going on that the volunteers could enjoy after the clean-up activities.

The tree planting highlighted one of the favorite trees of Beaver Dam ancestors.

“We are planting a Triumph elm,” Beaver Dam Parks & Forestry Supervisor John Neumann said. “Elm is a native tree of Wisconsin.”

In the past, elm trees bordered many of the streets in Beaver Dam.

“We lost most of those trees in the '50s, '60s, and '70s to Dutch Elm Disease,” Neumann said. “Unfortunately, we replanted most of those with green ash, and we are dealing with emerald ash borer now.”

Beaver Dam is in its 32nd year of being designated as a tree city. Since 2018, the city has planted 600 trees and will be planting 100 more this year.

One of the bigger goals, however, is getting the elm tree canopy over the streets of Beaver Dam again.

“We are going to get that canopy back here,” Neumann said.