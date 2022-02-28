Beaver Dam Community Library names new administrator

In its 138-year history, the public library in Beaver Dam was been led by seven different women. Sarah Cournoyer has been selected as the eighth.

The Beaver Dam Community Library Board chose Cournoyer to replace Sue Mevis, who retired in 2021 after serving almost 28 years at the helm. Cournoyer has been performing the duties of interim library administrator since last fall.

“The clear choice was Sarah,” said Samantha Stam, board vice president. “She loves Beaver Dam, she’s got the credentials. We knew what was right in front of us.”

Cournoyer earned a master’s degree in library and information science from UW-Milwaukee. She’s been the youth services librarian in Beaver Dam since 2016, and had previously worked there from 2007-2012 as an adult library page. She was employed at the Horicon Public Library for about five years in between her service in Beaver Dam as a children’s librarian and then as assistant director.

“Librarianship is a second career for me, so while I completed my master’s degree I had opportunities to work on our website, I also shelved materials so I’ve kind of spanned the gamut of what services we offer and worked in nearly every position in the library,” she said.

Cournoyer said when she and her husband were choosing a community in which to live, a great library was one of the requirements on the list.

“Little did we know how truly ‘community’ this library was – our whole family got engaged with using the library and attending programs,” she said.

Cournoyer’s leadership role comes at a time when the library board is in the midst of planning a facelift for the facility. The current library at 311 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam, was constructed in 1984 and this will be its first major remodel. Renovation funds will come from the library’s endowment fund, which includes gifts and bequests.

“We’ve selected basically a lay-out and are waiting to get that rendering back before deciding when to put shovels in the ground,” said Stam.

Prior to the Spring Street location, Beaver Dam citizens patronized the Williams Free Library (now home to the Dodge County Historical Society), which was built at 105 Park Ave. and opened in 1891. The first established public library in Beaver Dam was housed in a room at the city hall in 1884.

Cournoyer laughed and said she doesn’t live at the library, although many children commonly asked her that when she led story times.

“Times are different, but several past directors have lived on the premises at the Williams Free Library. There was a really cool apartment on the first floor,” she said.

The role of the librarian has changed emphatically since 1884 when Ella Smith was hired for that position at a salary of $52 per year, according to the booklet “A Century of Library Service in Beaver Dam.”

She distributed 1,043 volumes to a community that never before had library services, and by 1886 found it necessary to expand with 3,300 volumes on the shelves.

In 2022, the library administrator’s salary is set at approximately $74,000.

Beaver Dam Community Library joined the Monarch Catalog in September. Patrons can use digital library services including OverDrive, Libby and hoopla. They can now access more than 2.7 million items shared by the 31 member libraries of the Monarch Library System and available for convenient pick up at the library.

Cournoyer said the pandemic forced the library to shut down at times and it had to adjust to serve the community.

“The last two years it’s been interesting to watch things develop. Our digital presence for the library has always been strong, but we saw those numbers increase a lot. Hoopla’s usage increased by 80% last year,” she said. “When we were closed and offering the mailbox service and contactless pickup we noticed we have a very strong readership of print materials as well, and in particular our large print collection.”

Stam noted that the library board felt fortunate to retain all staff throughout the pandemic.

“We know the importance of a library in the community and I love that we have somebody in charge who shares that and shows us that it’s not just a place to get books. Families have a sense of community here, there’s access to the internet, it’s a necessity,” she said.

Calling her new position her passion and purpose, Cournoyer said the types of services offered at the library continue to grow.

“We have a solid grounding and are looking ahead to find out what people in our community want, what they need and how to deliver that,” she said.

The Beaver Dam Community Library is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call the library at 920-887-4631 go to cityofbeaverdam.com/library.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

