It was Rumi, the great 13th-Century mystic poet, who wrote, “Do not feel lonely, the entire universe is inside you.”

That universe, centuries later, is inside Margaret Noodin. “Poetry,” the Mequon resident said, “is a simple invisible art form that takes shapes in sound and sinks into our hearts.”

These invisible ties; that resonance of beating hearts; that connectivity of time and space will find its way to the Beaver Dam Community Library. On Friday, April 14 there will be an evening of poetry with Noodin, a Professor of English and American Indian Studies at UW-Milwaukee.

There will be a reception with light refreshments starting at 5:30 p.m. The poetry reading will begin at 6 p.m. with a Q&A after the reading. Attendees can enter a drawing for copies of Noodin’s poetry books.

The evening will be one of bilingual poetry. Noodin is a US citizen with Ojibwe, Irish, and French ancestry.

“My parents recall me telling stories to anyone who would listen at a very young age,” Noodin recalls, “and I have always thought of poems as the smallest stories.”

Rumi wrote, “Raise your words, not voice. It is rain that grows flowers, not thunder.”

Always one to play with words, the poets that spoke to Noodin early on were many. Rumi spoke to her. So did Emily Dickinson, Gertrude Stein, Charles Baudelaire, Paul Celan, and others.

Today, contemporary poets like Ocean Vuong, Keith Taylor, Eileen Myles, Meg Day, and others inspire her.

“I write every poem,” Noodin said, “in response to something I’ve learned, wish to teach, am delighted by, or am struggling to understand.” She said, “I never expect them to appear the same way to readers after they’ve rippled away from me and become part of the wider world.”

Her world is both vast and entirely her own. We are all, after all, humans, and yet, wholly unique. Common themes in her poetry are water, birds, fish, and trees because she wants to listen to them; understand them; and know the web they weave in the place she calls home.

She, of course, is a thread in that web.

“They are some of the beings most common in the Great Lakes and I am always seeking to better recognize the cycles that hold us all in place,” she said.

Threads will further be woven at Noolin’s upcoming reading. A community will come together, sharing small stories.

As Rumi wrote, “Words are a pretext. It is the inner bond that draws one person to another, not words.” Though, words help.