Beaver Dam considers forming downtown BID

How can downtowns compete with big-box stores across the nation?

One tool that many communities have utilized is a Business Improvement District. A BID, as it is called, bands commercial property owners and businesses together for purposes of coordinating marketing, hiring staff, improving facilities, recruiting businesses, stimulating economic development and creating a collective voice.

Downtown Beaver Dam Inclusive (DBDI), an affiliate of the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce, heard tips from Fond du Lac City Manager Joe Moore on Dec. 2. He shared what the Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership has done for the community, and possible steps that might be take to start something similar in Beaver Dam.

Mayor Becky Glewen introduced Moore to the dozen members and guests either present at the chamber office or attending remotely.

“We’ve been throwing around a number of options to enhance downtown growth and development over the years,” said Glewen. “DBDI has done a lot over the past decade, along with the city itself. Now we have to consider if we’re going to have a Main Street person, how is that going to happen? What is the funding source? BIDs are one solution we might consider.”

Beaver Dam had tried to form a BID about 20 years ago which failed by 1% of those included in the proposed BID district.

Fond du Lac created its BID 23 years ago. It employs two full-time and two part-time staff members to manage its downtown efforts. BID taxes, assessed to each of 220 member businesses, pays their salaries. The tax is $2.60 per every $1,000 in assessed value with a minimum of $150 or a maximum of $3,000 per property.

According to Moore, total revenue, including income from special events, stands at $250,000 to $300,000 a year. In addition, the city has allocated $150,000 per year for façade improvements.

Fond du Lac’s population is 44,700, compared to Beaver Dam’s 16,700 residents. Waupun, which has had a BID for more than a decade, has a population of 11,300. Waupun’s BID budget was $19,000 in 2023 or $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value. It does not include a manager, although a city employee is nominally involved in general operation.

Mayville has a downtown program funded by local businesses, industries and individuals. It is not part of a BID. A full-time manager coordinates activities and events. Mayville’s population stands at 5,100.

A BID is not required to be a part of the Main Street Wisconsin program, according to chamber executive director Tracy Propst. She added that most Main Street communities do have BIDs for the sake of the sustainable revenue stream it creates.

The City of Beaver Dam has sent a letter of intent to join the Main Street Wisconsin program. It may consider funding a full-time position for one year, providing it become self-sustaining in the future.

“Our BID started just the way yours is starting in Beaver Dam,” said Moore. “The purpose is the same – to generate revenue for the purpose of hiring someone to be the representative of all the downtown property owners. I think that is a pretty common genesis for other communities as well. People want to act collectively and create a revenue stream for themselves.”

How that revenue stream is utilized is controlled by a board of directors, with some degree of city control. Some board members are appointed by the mayor. All represent downtown interests.

A farmers market was one of the first steps taken by the Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership. It has steadily grown since it began, and is one of the premiere events for the group. Like all special events, according to Moore, it had a bumpy start.

“Everything that the partnership has done went through a similar cycle,” said Moore. “There was an idea, a certain amount of push-back and then a tradition that seems like it should always have been there. There are festivals, wine walks, a chili crawl, Fondue Fest …. The list of events has gone from nothing to a wide range of opportunities that otherwise would never have happened.”

“The way I would look at a BID – think of it as a business association," said Beaver Dam City Administrator Nathan Thiel. "What they do is say, ‘This is our area. We want to own it. We want to have a say in how it looks and how it feels.’ It changes the function of a group from shaking the trees to get funds to having an actual tax. Then they can focus on promoting the area rather than always looking for money.”

Moore said he is willing to answer questions from the group. Discussions will continue on various levels until some formal action may be proposed.