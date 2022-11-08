Beaver Dam Council approves solid waste plan: Utility may become part of city’s 2023 budget

Taking trash collection out of the city budget and forming a solid waste utility was greeted by a loud “shame on you all” by an opponent of the move, Alderman Ken Anderson.

Alderman Mick Fischer called Anderson out of order and chastised him for his outburst.

The Beaver Dam Common Council nonetheless voted 7-5 in favor of the move which addresses a million-dollar shortfall for the 2023 budget for the city.

While some alderpersons objected to the idea of the proposal, others believe it is a practical solution, given the tightness of budgets everywhere and steadily increasing costs.

“A good majority of municipalities across the state pay for solid waste – garbage and also recycling – through a utility charge for service,” said City Administrator Nathan Thiel. “This is a specific service. We know exactly what it is, the amount that it costs, and we’re going to attribute that cost to the user of the service.”

He proposed three options Monday night in the council chamber. Option No. 1 is to charge quarterly for recycling only at a cost of $16.50. (Recycling is a cost, not a revenue). Option No. 2 is to charge for recycling and a portion of trash collection at $25 a quarter. Option No. 3 is to form a utility and charge the full costs of recycling and trash collection at $45 a quarter.

In order to set up a solid waste utility, the city would be required to reduce the levy by $557,000. The remaining levy, and $751,000 in budget adjustments, will place the city under tax revenue limits while helping to build a fund balance (reserve) that was utilized last year to reduce the 2022 levy.

A new public works and parks garage and street projects also cost the city $13 million, to be paid off in 10 years. Annual impact on debt service is $1 million.

The $557,000 reduction to the levy with the creation of a solid waste utility would translate into a $63 reduction in tax rate for the owner of a home of median value ($166,300). The total equalized tax rate, including city operations and debt, would stand at $8.67 per thousand dollars of equalized assessed property value, down 60 cents from 2022.

With a proposed general fund of $19.2 million, after $6.3 million in revenue, there will be a tax levy of nearly $13 million.

Adjustments to the proposed 2023 budget include: $108,000 in additional road aids; $110,000 in additional overhead charges to utilities and Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) districts; a reduction of $60,000 in contributions to the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce (eliminating a full-time main street coordinator); a $314,000 reclassification of capital outlay as debt (not affected by tax levy limits); and use of $100,000 of the Shared Ride Taxi Service fund balance.

A proposal to implement a higher deductible health insurance plan for city workers was scrapped in favor of the solid waste utility plan.

Adjustments successfully remove $751,000 from the operating budget, balancing revenue with expenses for an overall tax levy decrease. Equalized property values (without TIFs) increased by $159 million.

Alderpersons discussed inequity in the utility fee in that people owning greater- or lesser-value homes pay the same amount. The utility fee is not based on a cost per mill like property tax.

“It’s just not fair to charge the same fee for a $100,000 house and a $1 million house,” said Alderman Zach Zopp.

A public hearing for the proposed budget will be held Nov. 21 at city hall. Approval, denial, or modification will follow.

The council also approved an ordinance for outdoor seating on South Spring and Front streets. While some alderpersons complained that the terrace areas were installed to benefit two businesses (unnamed but well known), others believe the move will help businesses thrive and offer an amenity formerly unavailable. Some suggested a fee might be introduced, or owners be required to take in furniture each night to prevent vandalism.

The ordinance was approved by an 11-1 vote.