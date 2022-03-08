Beaver Dam council votes to exceed debt cap policy

Beaver Dam Common Council passed a resolution Monday night to exceed the self-imposed debt cap policy it put in place a little over a year ago.

In January 2021, the council decided to get rid of a fixed dollar debt policy limit and instead borrow based on the 65% cap allowed by the state. Before the change was made, debt policy limited borrowing to approximately $1.8 million annually, unless three-quarters of the council voted to exceed the limit.

Dave Ferris of Ehlers Public Finance Advisors gave a presentation at Monday’s meeting prior to the council’s vote on three resolutions related to the $16 million bonding process to fund the 2022 Capital Improvements Plan and the new DPW/Parks facility.

Ferris asked the council to waive the debt cap policy for one year.

He said given some time, Ehlers could “make recommendations on what would be a potentially better policy number based on the kind of projects you want to do, we can run those scenarios for you and then come back and have a discussion and see if you’re interested in making that change.”

The council voted 12 – 1 on all three resolutions. Council Members Kara Nelson and Therese Henrickson voted virtually and Cris Olson was absent. Ken Anderson was the only council member to vote ‘no’ to the resolutions.

“We put a policy in place for a reason and we’re not going to follow it…so I’m very disappointed,” he said.

Ferriss said Beaver Dam’s capital improvement plan is “super aggressive in my eyes” and said its debt cap policy is one of the “most restrictive I’ve seen.” He said it doesn’t allow for much flexibility and could hurt the ability to borrow.

Beaver Dam’s 2022 Capital Improvements Plan totals $6.6 million in projects. Of that total, $4 million will be borrowed and the rest will be paid for with Tax Increment Finance District revenue and grants.

Almost $4.6 million of this year’s CIP is designated for street improvement projects. Other money will be used for the Dodge County Historical Society’s roof replacement, public works equipment, fire department equipment, park improvements, parks equipment, police range improvements and police equipment.

Most of the city’s borrowing this year will go toward converting a vacant building into a new DPW/Parks facility.

The former Evoqua building, 238 Commercial Drive, on the city’s north side was purchased by the city last year. The 29,000-square-foot structure, built in 2011, will be converted into an 80,400-square-foot building with an addition and room for future expansion.

This will consolidate public works and parks facilities and address issues over safety, accessibility, code compliance and available space. A study recommended a consolidation more than a decade ago.

The projected cost was initially estimated at $10.2 million with a property tax impact of $50 on a $100,000 home for the 2022 levy. The property’s purchase removed $18,000 from the tax rolls with an impact of $1.43 on a $100,000 home.

The current DPW facility off Center Street would be converted into cold and outdoor storage and maintain the public drop off site for yard waste and other materials.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

