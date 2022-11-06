Beaver Dam crochet artist's first book to be released this month

A Beaver Dam woman is patiently waiting the release of her first crochet book later this month which showcases her artwork of the "chonky" creatures that she designs.

Sarah Csiacsek wrote the crochet book “Chonky Amigurumi: How to Crochet Amazing Critters & Creatures with Chunky Yarn.” It is published by DK/Penguin Random House and coming out on Nov. 15.

Csiacsek said back in July of 2021 she got an email for DK Publishing that said they had seen her TikToks and was wondering if she was interested in writing a crochet book.

Csiacsek is a 2011 Beaver Dam High School graduate and started crocheting during her senior year with the help of YouTube videos. The skill led to her starting an Etsy shop for Fanatical Fibers (which is also her handle on TikTok). Etsy is an online shopping outlet.

Csiacsek has more than 656,000 followers on TikTok, and her posts have generated 9.7 million likes.

Csiacsek said when she first joined TikTok in the beginning of 2020 there was a trend of big bees that people were making out of chunky yarn.

“I thought I could do that,” Csiacsek said. “It took from there. Chunky yarn is really popular. You can make a big animal much quicker than with a standard design.”

At the time, Csiacsek said she did not expect anyone would view her videos when she first started making them.

“It blows my mind most days,” Csiacsek said. “I never thought when I downloaded TikTok that it would have this effect on my life.

Csiacsek said that when she started, there weren’t very many people using chunky yarn, but it took off amid the COVID-19 pandemic when people were looking for hobbies.

Csiacsek said she began the process of writing the book by submitting proposals and then began the writing and editing process.

“A bulk of it was doing the writing, but a lot of it was planning the photoshoot,” Csiacsek said.

Not only did Csiacsek have to fly to Indianapolis in March for the photo shoot, she had to find a way to get the 20 creatures whose patterns appear in the book there as well.

“A majority of them shipped ahead of time and were waiting when I got there,” Csiacsek said.

Some of the creatures had to be unassembled and put back together after she arrived.

“It was really an interesting experience,” Csiacsek said. “I’ve never done anything like a professional photoshoot before. It didn’t feel like work at all.”

After the photoshoot came proofreading and pattern testing to make sure there were no issues with the patterns.

“Right now, I am waiting for the book to be sent to me,” Csiacsek said. “I’m really excited to see it. I’ve seen it in PDF form, of course, but it will be different when I have it in my hands.”

The book is available for preorder from Amazon and Barnes & Noble, Csiacsek said.

Csiacsek said she does have a few ideas for books in the future and is looking into branching out to YouTube, but for now she will focus on promoting her book and making TikToks.