Beaver Dam downtown business finalist in Main Street Makeover contest

A downtown Beaver Dam business is one of six finalists in the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s annual Main Street Makeover contest.

Art on the Town, 123 Front St., was chosen as a finalist. Two of the six finalists will receive funding and assistance to upgrade their storefronts next year.

Art on the Town is owned by Kris Schumacher-Rasmussen. Schumacher-Rasmussen opened the Front Street store in 2019.

“We are very excited that Art on the Town was chosen as a finalist,” Schumacher-Rasmussen said.

Schumacher-Rasmussen said she believed one big thing that helped Art on the Town in the application process was that they saw a need for the outside of the business to match all that was going on inside.

“We are very excited to make changes on the outside to reflect what we have on the inside,” Schumacher-Rasmussen said.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation said the business was open with curbside service during the early days of the pandemic.

“Since reopening to in-store traffic, the studio has moved beyond pottery painting to include wheel throwing classes, canvas and board painting and many curated classes,” WEDC said in a statement. “These expanded services create the need for enhanced marketing and a revamped storefront and classroom space that accommodates the wide variety of audiences they serve while maintaining an inspirational and artistic aesthetic.”

Based on the reality show concept, established businesses located in any of the state’s 34 Wisconsin Main Street and 82 Connect Communities were able to nominate themselves for a makeover that will take place next spring. The winning businesses will receive personalized technical assistance and up to $10,000 for interior and exterior design improvements or personalized assistance to boost the business’s image and operations.

Finalists were selected based on their business track record, the vision for their business, and the potential for the makeover to have a positive impact on their downtown district.

The other five finalists are: Market Street Boutique, De Pere; The Hiker Box, Eagle River; Minocqua Popcorn & Puffs, Eagle River; Smith’s Bikes, La Crosse; and Shoppes of Port Washington, Port Washington.

The winner will be announced in early November. The winning businesses will spend several months working with Main Street staff and consultants from RetailWorks, Inc., a Milwaukee-based interior design firm, on a renovation plan, followed by a 24- or 48-hour transformation event in the spring.

The new and improved business spaces will be formally unveiled during a public celebration featuring state and local officials. All eligible businesses that submitted applications for the competition will receive technical assistance from the Main Street team to help achieve their goals and enhance their business.

The inaugural 2018 Main Street Makeover winner was Annie’s Fountain City Café in downtown Fond du Lac. The 2019 Makeover winner was Anthony’s 511 Barbershop in downtown Watertown. In 2020 Ted’s Pizza Palace in downtown Menomonie received a makeover for the restaurant’s 50th anniversary, and the 2021 winner was mainstay retailer Moore’s on Main in Ashland. The most recent winner of the full makeover was Fred’s Beds and More in Mayville. The newer Mini-Makeover program is in its third year, and previously gave interior upgrades to The Sow’s Ear in Verona and Plush Clothing in Racine.