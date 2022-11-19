Beaver Dam Exchange Club supports youth with $8,000 donation

The Beaver Dam Exchange Club was formed in 1976 and is dedicated to serving the community, and especially area youth.

Members of the national organization “share values and respect Exchange’s core values of family, community and country. There are more than 18,000 members throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico who, through their exchange memberships, are sharing their time and talents in their communities.”

The Exchange Club of Beaver Dam is a charter member of the National Exchange Club known as America’s service club which is the second oldest service organization in the United States.

“It’s about building relationships with kids and letting them know we’re here to help them,” said Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger, who recently accepted an $8,000 donation from the Beaver Dam Exchange Club.

According to Exchange Club member Kay Appenfeldt, “Our mission is to inspire communities to become better places to live. Community service in many forms called ‘pillars’ is the focus of club activity. There are four pillars of service: Americanism, youth and child promotion, community service, and prevention of child abuse.”

She added, “The Exchange Club of Beaver Dam is donating $8,000 to the Beaver Dam Police Department’s Kids Fund which represents our pillar of service to youth and child promotion. The club is delighted to give this donation to help our Police Department provide a healthy and safe environment for our children in our schools and community-wide.”

According to Chief Kreuziger, “The funds are available to purchase things that are not part of our operating budget, including such things as stickers, candy, stuffed animals, backpacks, books, coloring books, bikes, bike locks, footballs, fishing rods and other rewards. Funds have been used to fund anti-bullying programs and other events as well,” he said.

“It’s all about building relationships with the kids, in the department and through the school district’s three school liaison officers. The goal is to have positive interactions with kids – whether it’s helping them in a crisis or helping them to obtain the materials that they need to fit in and thrive in the school environment.”

Other officers expressed gratitude for outdoor events which help “keep kids on the right path,” and “breaking the ice and having the conversations” that can lead to positive outcomes.

“It also provides the LED signs that help crossing guards in their daily jobs at area schools,” said Tom Heffron of the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation, which manages 10 funds for the city. “The Kids Fund is for anything that will help kids.”

Funds also support such annual events as “Shop with Cops” and “Fish ‘n Fun.”

Book award recipient

On the same night, Diane Rabehl was presented with the Book of Golden Deeds award. The award is given to a citizen in the community who provides endless hours of their time and talent to make their communities better places to live.

Rabehl has provided years of dedicated service to Badger Honor Flight, American Legion Auxiliary, Beaver Dam Community Theatre, Marais Players of Mayville, Fox Lake Lions, Friends of the Fox Lake Library, Fox Lake December to Remember, Fox Lake Historic Days, Restorative Justice, and Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Dodge County.