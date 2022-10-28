Beaver Dam family's Halloween a three-ring circus of fun

A circus theme holiday display on Wayland Street has stopped traffic over the last few weeks and is ready for the ghosts and goblins that will be dropping by on Sunday during Beaver Dam’s annual trick-or-treat hours.

The display, at the home of Chris and Heather Havey, 607 Wayland St., takes those entering it through a day at the circus.

Heather said her interest in Halloween started when she volunteered at a haunted house in the Milwaukee area when she was younger. Heather has lived in Beaver Dam for the last 12 years, and Chris is originally from Beaver Dam.

“We have enjoyed our collection every year, and I am really happy on how it turned out,” Heather said.

The display changes every year, Heather said. Last year was a pet store with a spider attacking the front of it.

“It was much smaller,” Heather said. “This is the biggest that we have had.”

Heather, who works in healthcare, said that when COVID-19 hit she knew it was a challenging time for everyone. So she focused her attention on getting her friends and family together and expanding the display.

“As the community drives by, you can just feel that the people are happy and excited,” Heather said. “It grew into this year where we have so much going on in the world, that this little piece of happiness is just amazing to me.”

Many of the items in the display were collected over the years from resale shops and Facebook marketplace.

“I have a team of friends, and my mom and my aunt who look for things, and my husband helps to build things,” Heather said. “We got some of the stuff from other haunted house lovers.”

Heather said being creative is a big part of putting the display together and setting up a story for each character.

“You start with your family and figure out what each person is doing,” Heather said.

“It has been non-stop people stopping by,” Heather said. “School buses come by, we had construction workers who stopped every day when we were setting it up to see how it was going. There are nursing homes who take trips out here. The school right down at the end (Lincoln Elementary) drive by all the time. There are people who take their grandkids. My mom’s neighbors in Mayville come out. It has been a really great response, and we have really great neighbors who put up with it all.”

There are cameras protecting the display but the neighbors have been very protective of it themselves and try to keep it safe, Heather said.

The couple will be dressed up on Sunday handing out candy.

“With the amount of people who go by, we are expecting more kids,” Heather said. “Usually for a good year there are 100 and this year we are expecting 150 to 200 kids.”

After Halloween, Heather said the display will stay up until Nov. 6, and then everything will be taken down and go in their house and garage to be used again with the new display next year.