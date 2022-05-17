Beaver Dam fills vacant city positions

The Beaver Dam City Council unanimously approved the hiring of three individuals to fill department vacancies at its meeting Monday night.

Department of Public Works Supervisor Dan Mulhern requested the council’s consideration of two new employees within the DPW, both of which are budgeted positions.

He noted that he’s had an ongoing vacancy since February for a licensed electric lead with no responses to two employment advertisements. A hiring committee interviewed a state licensed master electrician who learned of the position when he came in to get job permits.

Thomas Quest will be employed in the position of licensed electric lead at a base wage of $35.48 per hour.

A skilled labor employee will soon be transferring from the DPW to Water and Wastewater Utilities. Mulhern and an interview panel recommended Anthony Warden to be employed in the DPW position of skilled laborer at a base wage of $22.27 per hour.

New Library Administrator Sarah Cournoyer recommended that Samantha Jones be hired as the youth services librarian at the Beaver Dam Community Library. This is an outside hire to fill the position previously held by Cournoyer. Jones be hired as youth services librarian effective May 25, at a base wage rate of $4,129 per month.

In other business, Mayor Becky Glewen appointed Ald. Bobbi Marck to the Beaver Dam Area Development Corporation (per the current contract with BDADC).

The City Council voted 10-1 to approve the mayor’s appointment of Kelli Mack Muhle to fill a vacancy to expire Dec. 31 to the Beaver Dam Lake Development Corporation.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.