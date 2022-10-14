Beaver Dam Fire Department begins strategic plan

Once complete, the strategic plan will serve as a roadmap and help guide the department through the next several years. Strategic planning requires the cooperation of a wide range of stakeholders. Department members, city employees, and elected officials all have the opportunity to participate in the process. But the most important stakeholder is the public. Without knowing the priorities of those we serve; the organization cannot be successful in its mission, the department said. It is asking all citizens who are served by the Beaver Dam Fire Department to participate in the survey.