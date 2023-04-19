The Beaver Dam Fire Department has promoted firefighter/medic Josh Coffey to the rank of lieutenant.

Coffey began his new role on Tuesday. Coffey, a native of Georgia, began his fire service career with the Butts County Fire Department. He then served on the Henry County Fire Department in suburban Atlanta before he and his wife moved to Beaver Dam to be closer to family.

Coffey was hired by the Beaver Dam Fire Department in 2017. He brings more than two decades of experience to his new role. Coffey also holds a Wisconsin paramedic license and is a certified emergency services instructor.

Coffey is passionate about training and spends a significant amount of time on the training ground and mentoring new firefighters. He will begin his new assignment immediately and will be assigned to Shift 1.

A swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Beaver Dam Fire Department in the fall.

