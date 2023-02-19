The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to a garage fire at 148 Prospect Avenue on Sunday at 7:40 a.m.

According to the press release from Beaver Dam Fire Department Lieutenant Matthew Weidler, the fire department immediately responded after receiving the report from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office dispatch and found heaving smoke and fire coming from the detached single-car garage when it arrived.

First-due crews quickly deployed a 1 ¾ hose line and a 2 ½ inch Blitzfire line to the garage, according to the press release. Crews began to knock down the main body of fire. An additional 1 ¾ hose line was pulled and used to cool an adjacent garage. Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the original garage, but there was some damage noted to the owner’s house along with the adjacent garage. Crews remained on the scene for just under two hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department was assisted by the Beaver Dam Police Department, the Beaver Dam Department of Public Works, and Alliant Energy.

Neighbors and passersby reported the fire.

“Without these members of the public, the fire would have quickly spread and caused more damage,” Weidler said in the press release.

If any member of the public has any pictures of this fire at any point, feel free to email them to Mweidler@ci.beaverdam.wi.gov for use as training.

