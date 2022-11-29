 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beaver Dam Fire Department responds to apartment fire above Thirsty Beaver

Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to an apartment fire above the Thirsty Beaver, 500 Madison St., on Monday night.

According to a press release from Beaver Dam Fire Chief Michael Wesle, dispatch received the report of the fire on the second floor of the brick building around 8:50 p.m. The Beaver Dam Fire department responded immediately and found a fire on the second floor of the structure.

The first arriving crews quickly deployed a 1¾” hose line to the rear of the building and extinguished the fire on the outside of the structure. Crews then entered the structure to fully extinguish the fire. Crews remained on the scene for around one hour to conduct overhaul, ensure the fire was completely extinguished and to ventilate the building.

The residents of the apartment above the Thirsty Beaver were allowed to return to their apartments after the fire. The fire remains under investigation at this time, but appears to be accidental in nature.

According to a Facebook post on Thirsty Beaver’s page, the family who resides above the bar is unharmed, and the bar will open this afternoon.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department would like to take this time to remind citizens of the importance and benefits of having working smoke detectors in homes, Wesle said in the press release.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

