Beaver Dam Fire Dept. recognized for safety leadership

Beaver Dam Fire Department was honored with the Safety Section Leadership Award on Saturday.

The Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association presented the award during its annual conference held in Green Bay. The WSFCA selects one department each year out of the state’s 762 fire departments to receive this award. The award supports the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation and United States Fire Administration initiatives to reduce firefighter injuries and line of duty deaths.

BDFD improved safety specifically by participating in the International Association of Fire Fighters Fireground Survival Train the Trainer Program, offering extensive training and educational opportunities, working with area fire departments to offer regional trainings and finalizing plans for upgraded training facilities. The department was also recognized for having an active cadet program.

Beaver Dam Fire Chief Mike Wesle said he doesn’t think that the BDFD focuses directly on safety, but that its focus is really more on training.

“When you look at our vision statement there are two things in there that really stick out, and that’s training and education. We believe that through training and education that we’re going to be a safer department,” he said when accepting the award. “There’s all sorts of technologies and policies out there that we can utilize to enhance safety, but nothing is going to make us more safe than being proficient at our craft.”

Wesle, who became Beaver Dam’s fire chief last July, said he feels fortunate to have come into a strong organization that had strong leadership. He acknowledged retired BDFD Chief Alan Mannel and retired Deputy Chief Matt Christian for doing the background work and getting the funding for some projects the award identified.

“We’re happy to bring it home for them,” he said.

Wesle thanked his leadership team at the BDFD and expressed gratitude on behalf of the department to the citizens of Beaver Dam, the Police & Fire Commission, the City Council and Mayor Becky Glewen.

“Without your support we would not be able to provide essential emergency services to the Beaver Dam community.”

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

