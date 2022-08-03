 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beaver Dam girls both take first place during national ice skating competition

Two Swan City Ice Skaters took the top spot during competitions at the 2022 National Excel Ice Skating competition in Boston.

Emma Le Duc and Aaliyah White are from Beaver Dam. Le Duc placed first out of 17 skaters in the women’s intermediate category. White placed first out of 17 skaters in the juvenile category. The competition was held July 14 to 17.

"I was nervous, but I was also very excited to be there and be able to compete at the Excel Nationals,” White said. “Earning first place was wonderful and felt truly surreal. I was so happy and excited."

The two got to Nationals by going to other competitions and skating very well, White’s mother Tammy Eilbes said.

“The girls skate their program with elements and each element, depending on how difficult it is, gets points,” Eilbes said. “The points are added up at the end. If they skate four competitions that year, all four of those totals are added and then the girls get ranked. Emma was ranked number 4 out of 36 skaters going in to Boston and Aaliyah was ranked number 1 out of 34 going into Boston.

“Emma and Aaliyah have difficult programs, they land their jumps and spins and show perfect performance every time," she said. "Emma and Aaliyah have received first place in all their competitions for the 2021-2022 year. They traveled to Illinois, Milwaukee, and Madison for competitions.”

"It was truly amazing being able to travel to Boston and compete against other fantastic skaters, Le Duc said. “It's really cool to have that opportunity. I thank my coaches and my parents for that! Performing at a National level was pretty scary to think about, but once I shook the nerves it was an experience I will never forget.”

The girls, along with other solo skaters from the Beaver Dam Family Center, compete throughout the year at solo competitions around the Midwest. Le Duc will be a sophomore at Beaver Dam High School and also competes in track and cross country. White will be a freshman this year at Beaver Dam High School, Eilbes said.

White will be moving up to Excel Juvenile Plus, Eilbes said.

“She will compete throughout the year at different competitions to accumulate points,” Eilbes said. “The higher points you receive, the higher your ranking goes. Emma is not sure if she wants to move up to Excel Plus. She is going to work with her coach and decide at a later date.”

White became interested in skating seven years ago, Eilbes said after she went to one of the Swan’s Ice shows in May.

“She got hooked and has been skating ever since,” Eilbes said.

White joined the synchronized skating team but has gone to solo skating for the last two years, Eilbes said. Le Duc got interested in skating when White, who is her cousin and two years older, started lessons and wanted to try skating.

Both girls skate about three or four times a week for a few hours each.

“When the ice is out (May-July) in Beaver Dam, they travel to other rinks to get ice time,” White said. “This could be Madison, Milwaukee, or West Bend. They also do some off ice training. They have to juggle ice skating with school and the other activities they are in.”

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

