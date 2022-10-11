 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beaver Dam High School Homecoming includes pep rally, parade, dance and the big game

BEAVER DAM HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING COURT

Beaver Dam High School is celebrting Homecoming this week. The Beaver Dam Homecoming Court took a few minutes on Tuesday to pose in front of the school for a photo. In front, from left: Lily Beske, Maddie Kuenzi, Cameran Schraufnagel, Carlee Lapen, Lillian Lisko and Maddisyn Horstmann. In back, from left: Warrick Gochenaur, Tyler U'ren, Hayden DeZarn, Easton Abel, Dane Stanul, and Eli Titus.

 TERRI PEDERSON, DAILY CITIZEN

Beaver Dam High School is celebrating Homecoming this week and students are gearing up for the weekend festivities which usher in more traditions and fun surrounding the event.

Activities will include a pep rally, parade and the big game on Friday followed by the Homecoming dance on Saturday.

Beaver Dam High School's homecoming Friday included a pep rally and parade during the day. Senior football players and their parents were recognized before the 7 p.m. game and the athletic hall of fame inductees were recognized at halftime.

Students have had dress-up days all this week. The dress-up days this year are: Adam Sandler Day (Monday), Country vs. Country Club (Tuesday), Neon Day (Wednesday), Hawaiian Beach Day (Thursday), and Green and Gold Day (Friday).

On Friday, the students will be released from class for the pep rally at the school, which begins at 2:20 p.m. The Homecoming King and Queen will be chosen at the end of the pep rally prior to the parade. 

The homecoming court members are: Lily Beske, Warrick Gochenaur, Maddie Kuenzi, Tyler U’ren, Cameran Schraufnagel, Hayden DeZarn, Carlee Lapen, Easton Abel, Lillian Lisko, Dane Stanul, Maddisyn Horstmann and Eli Titus.

Beaver Dam High School Homecoming parade route

The Beaver Dam High School Homecoming parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park and proceed down Lincoln Avenue to Park Avenue. It will continue as Park Avenue turns into Front Street and then turn north on Center Street before ending at West Maple Avenue. The parade should reach downtown around 3:45 p.m.

On Friday night, Beaver Dam High School’s Golden Beavers are hosting the Waunakee High School Warriors at 7 p.m.

Halftime will feature the Beaver Dam High School Marching Band and the introduction of the High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductees. 

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

