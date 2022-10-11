Beaver Dam High School Homecoming includes pep rally, parade, dance and the big game

Beaver Dam High School is celebrating Homecoming this week and students are gearing up for the weekend festivities which usher in more traditions and fun surrounding the event.

Activities will include a pep rally, parade and the big game on Friday followed by the Homecoming dance on Saturday.

Students have had dress-up days all this week. The dress-up days this year are: Adam Sandler Day (Monday), Country vs. Country Club (Tuesday), Neon Day (Wednesday), Hawaiian Beach Day (Thursday), and Green and Gold Day (Friday).

On Friday, the students will be released from class for the pep rally at the school, which begins at 2:20 p.m. The Homecoming King and Queen will be chosen at the end of the pep rally prior to the parade.

The homecoming court members are: Lily Beske, Warrick Gochenaur, Maddie Kuenzi, Tyler U’ren, Cameran Schraufnagel, Hayden DeZarn, Carlee Lapen, Easton Abel, Lillian Lisko, Dane Stanul, Maddisyn Horstmann and Eli Titus.

The parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park and proceed down Lincoln Avenue to Park Avenue. It will continue as Park Avenue turns into Front Street and then turn north on Center Street before ending at West Maple Avenue. The parade should reach downtown around 3:45 p.m.

On Friday night, Beaver Dam High School’s Golden Beavers are hosting the Waunakee High School Warriors at 7 p.m.

Halftime will feature the Beaver Dam High School Marching Band and the introduction of the High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductees.